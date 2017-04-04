Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier



Three woofs for their second innings

If you adore dogs and want to do your bit, here's an ideal platform. Voice of Stray Dogs (VOSD) has set up a crowdfunding campaign on Ketto called #PatriotDogs to help canines who've served the country (as part of Indian Army, the police, the Railway Police Force, CISF, etc) to ensure they can now live a happy, retired life at a VOSD Sanctuary.

VOSD has already located 100 such retired dogs. Some of these heroes include Chakki and Christy, two 10+ year-old German Shepherds who served the Kerala Police as sniffer dogs, Sandhya — an 11-year old-Labrador who served the Karnataka Police, and Arjun, a 10+ year-old Labrador who also served with the Karnataka Police.

The campaign has found support among celebrities including cricketer Chris Gayle, actors Soha Ali Khan, Boman Irani and Kitu Gidwani, shuttler Ashwini Ponnappa (in pic) and fashion guru Prasad Bidapa. So, reach into your purses and give these warriors a fresh lease of life.

Cooking up a happy birthday

Of all the artistes in the film industry today, Hariharan is one of the few who can make a crowd of 10,000 sing a koot taan or a mishra taan (classical music techniques to adorn a song) at live concerts.

The singer turned 62 yesterday, and was surrounded by friends including celebrity chef, Sanjeev Kapoor (who is sporting a trendy new bearded avatar these days), Shankar Mahadevan and Roopkumar Rathod among others.

Kapoor tweeted: 'Thank you Hariharan for making my food journey even more exciting & musical with your presence. Wish you a very happy birthday.' Music to our ears, too.

The art of listening

(From right) Singer Lesle Lewis, choreographer Sandip Soparrkar, singer Mitali Singh and film historian SMMâÂÂAusaja listen in as art connoisseur Neville Tuli makes an emphatic point at a fine art and book auction in Worli yesterday.

Who's wittier?

It all started with a confession on the show Jimmy Kimmel Live last month, when actor Matthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler in the popular sitcom Friends, revealed to Kimmel that he and a friend had beaten up fellow classmate - and now Canada's Prime Minister - Justin Trudeau in class five. "I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't, so it was pure jealousy," Perry had said. It now seems Trudeau had taken note and was waiting to respond on the right day.



On April 1, he tweeted, "I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch?" Ever the wit in real life too, Perry responded, "I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal)." Well, who can beat that?

John gets his own office

John Abraham is all excited to move to his own office, where he seems to be taking personal interest in the interiors.

But there is another reason for his excitement - the space is being done up under the supervision of his father Abraham, who along with his brother Alan, owns an architecture and urban planning firm.

He recently posted this picture with his father in the office. A new beginning and some extra family time. Now, who doesn't like that?



The league of extraordinary models

Last weekend, undeterred by the harsh lights that illuminated their scars. 10 acid attack survivors from Saahas Foundation sported brave smiles and sashayed down the ramp as models for a fashion show that brought down the curtains of a two-day flea fiesta held at Lokhandwala Gardens in Andheri. Dressed in embellished gowns and chaniya cholis, they also used the platform to share their stories to packed house.