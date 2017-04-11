Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier



Shift, Adjust, Tuck, Repeat

Something about her silken top seemed to bother actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who looked visibly uncomfortable at an event at a Parel five-star yesterday.



Sunshine smile

It is World Parkinson's Day today and to raise awareness about the condition, The Parkinson's Disease & Movement Disorder Society celebrated the day yesterday, with former actress Pooja Bedi as the chief guest. With cultural, musical and dance performances by people with the condition, the event aimed to highlight the organisation's dictum: I may have Parkinson's, but Parkinson's will not have me.

This battle belongs to the captain

The Battle of Saragarhi - fought in 1897 between the British Indian army and 10,000 Afghan tribesmen - seems to have piqued the interest of several filmmakers recently. While Rajkumar Santoshi is making a film on it with Randeep Hooda in the lead, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn too have also expressed their interest in picturising the historic battle. But while none of the films are close to a release, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has recently come out with a book on what's considered one of history's greatest last-stands. Present at the launch of the title, The 36th Sikhs in the Tirah Campaign 1897-98 - Saragarhi and the Defence of the Samana Forts, was Hooda, who arrived in the get-up of Havildar Ishar Singh, the gallant soldier who led the Sikhs. "Feels surreal to stand next to Havildar Ishar Singh, be him and hold him on the cover of Captain Amarinder's book," said the actor.

Cricket in the islands

We may not see him at the IPL this season, but Irfan Pathan is very much in the game. The fast bowler inaugurated his cricket academy in Port Blair yesterday, a venture he started with his brother Yusuf in 2014. Already functional in parts of Gujarat as well as Noida and Raipur, their aim is to have 50 cricket academies throughout the country to make up for the lack of coaching that impedes many talented cricketers. The brothers consider this a way of giving back to the game that has made them what they are.

Irfan, who was in the picturesque islands for just a day, seemed disappointed that it all got over too soon. But with a reason as good as this, we are sure he'll be back in Port Blair soon.

Phulkari at the Phila museum

After his address at the India Conference at the Harvard Business School earlier this year, it's US calling for Manish Malhotra again. As part of its ongoing exhibition on the traditional Phulkari work - an embroidery technique that originated in Punjab - the Philadelphia Museum is showcasing a couture collection curated by the designer's label, and Phulkari work by regional artisans. Malhotra has also been invited to speak about the revival of the craft and its global footprint later this month at the museum.