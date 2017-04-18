Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier



No censorship on smiling, thankfully

Actress Raveena Tandon, whose comeback film seems to be on the CBFC radar for its alleged violent content, puts on a smiling front when mid-day spots her in Juhu yesterday.

Now, a festival of spooky shorts

With news, information and entertainment getting consumed in the capsule format, short films are becoming immensely popular. Adding to festivals that celebrate the many genres of shorts is the Sixth Sense Horror Film Festival. To be held in the city next month, the festival is calling all filmmakers -aspiring and professional - to submit their shorts showcasing the horror genre. The duration of the film should not exceed 15 minutes and can be submitted in any format, online or offline. The entries will be judged by a panel of industry experts and accomplished filmmakers, who will shortlist the top 50 films. There are various prizes to be won, with the reward for the best film being Rs 2,00,000. Got a spooky ghost story in mind? Here's your chance to scare people and earn some moolah too!



Back to the 'Awaara' days

In a bid to relive the charm of Hindi film music, Rewind - a group of music enthusiasts who are into research and quizzing - held a workshop last weekend at Pitaara - The Art Box in Goregaon. The seminar celebrated the glorious music of the past, through the works of music directors Shankar-Jaikishan, OP Nayyar, RD Burman and more. Songs like Awaara Hoon and Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe were discussed to highlight the blend of Western and Indian Classical styles. Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja and Bangle Ke Peeche were showcased to pinpoint the brass and percussion in Burman's music. Music director Anand Shrivastava (son of yesteryear composer Chitragupta, who composed with younger brother Milind in the 1980s and '90s) graced the occasion. Rajesh Duggal, son of lyricist Rajinder Krishnan, was also a guest at the event. "It was a well-structured and an insightful event. It felt good to listen to original tracks and comparisons on display," Duggal shared. The researchers and panelists who shared their views at the event included R Balaji, Shankar Iyer, Archisman Mozumder, Ramesh KV and Subramanian Iyer.



Banking memories from the 19th century

Banking in India has undergone massive change. Many of today's banks either didn't exist in the pre-1947 era or existed in a different avatar. To chronicle such footnotes, the Heritage Gallery of Bank of Bombay in Bandra Kurla Complex was inaugurated yesterday. An initiative of the State Bank of India, which evolved from the Bank of Bombay, the gallery showcases rare documents from the latter, which was a dominant lender in the 19th and early 20th-century India.



Snap judgement across the border

While we Indians are busy uninstalling Snapchat and Snapdeal (Oops!), our neighbour is busy planting an opposing online campaign called #PakistanLovesSnapchat. To escalate our hurt, they are rating the app with five stars. We came across a funny tweet that said, "Although I never used Snapchat, after what it did to India, I am gonna install it today." The duel on social media seems truly on, going by this smart alec's comment.

Sakshi gets a sister salon

February was a bittersweet month for the city's art frat when it got to know that gallerist Arshiya Lokhandwala was ready to close her gallery Lakeeren and take on the role of a "nomadic curator". The erstwhile gallery has found much love now in the able hands of neighbour Sakshi, which has converted the space into a salon. Sakshi Salon is where gallerist Geetha Mehra (in pic) hopes to run exhibitions parallel to Sakshi Gallery. "I hope this to be a multipurpose space where we can have a chat, a private viewing for guests and events. Even the exhibitions here may be a little different from what we normally show at the gallery," says Mehra. Currently, the salon has works up for private viewing. She tells us that soon an eminent cartoonist will show his witty takes on life and politics here. Before that, in June, it will hold a sale of low-priced works. "The word 'salon' may sound classical but we hope to put the space to more experimental use," says Mehra. To new beginnings.