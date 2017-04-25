Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier



Pic/Prashant Parsekar

what's a birthday without some cake?

Sachin Tendulkar plays a good sport as wife Anjali smears some icing on his face on the cricket legend's 44th birthday.



Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Katta talks with Amol Palekar

Veteran Bollywood actor Amol Palekar, also known as the hero next door of the 80s, wears many hats. He started his career as a painter, then journeyed to theatre and later shifted to commercial cinema. Drawing from his wide-ranging experience of directing films and TV serials in many languages, he spoke about a new wave in Marathi cinema at Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum over the weekend. A new Marathi series called Museum Katta has been launched by the museum, which will explore cinema, theatre, folk culture, literature and music. Palekar, who has lately been quite vocal about pre-censorship of films, explored the paradigm shift of the last decade through his practice that has redefined local cinema.

A special police record

With the IPL underway and teams boasting a host of nationalities, rivalries are now bygones. But Satish Mathur, Maharashtra's director general of police and a fan of cricket, hasn't forgotten Ajinkya Rahane's contribution to India's win against the Aussies in the Dharamasala Test as the stand-in skipper. The shy batsman was felicitated by Mathur, Special IG, Admin, Archana Tyagi and other senior IPS officers yesterday. And as a token of his humble acceptance, Rahane presented two bats to the Mumbai Police. While one signed bat is especially for the DGP, the other one has been signed by Rahane and other police officials, which will then be auctioned internally to raise funds for a Pune school.



A still from Apricot Groves, a film from Armenia to be screened at the festival

Mission mainstream for queer film festival

Let us talk numbers. Kashish, the city's international Queer film festival, which returns for its eighth edition from May 24-28, 2017 will feature around 147 films from 45 countries. It will be screened at Liberty Cinema and Alliance de Francaise. It is always interesting to see which countries make their debut in the festival, as their films are a window to how queer communities live and are perceived across the world. This year, films from Armenia, Nigeria, Kosovo, Rwanda, UAE, Trinidad & Tobago and Aruba are making their debut.

Another first for the fest and in line with their mission of mainstreaming LGBTQ visibility, Kashish has partnered with a mainstream platform like BookMyShow to facilitate registrations to the festival. The overall aim is to promote a diversity of audience as well as bringing in non-LGBT individuals who want to see good cinema. We are happy the Kashish 'koshish' is moving towards that.

An artist's soul

Since the time of the surgical strikes in September last year, artistes from India and Pakistan have been frequently trolled or questioned on their stance on political and religious matters; with disturbing instances surfacing almost every day. It came as a pleasant surprise then when Nawazuddin Siddiqui released a video of himself, conveying a vital message, without uttering a word.

The actor uses placards in the video, saying that in his DNA test, he found out that he was 16.66 per cent Hindu, 16.66 per cent Muslim, 16.66 per cent Sikh, 16.66 per cent Christian, 16.6 per cent Buddhist and 16.66 per cent of other religions, but when he checked his soul, he found out that it was a 100 per cent that of an artist. The 55-second video reminded us what Charlie Chaplin once said, "Art, literature, entertainment has no religion and nation..."

Finding economics

The events making it to national headlines of late seem to have puzzled an array of opinion shapers. While industrialist Harsh Goenka recently shared a picture of a maze of roads equating it to the current status of the GST, economist Ajit Ranade isn't very impressed with the way our political capital is being invested. "Quick look at priorities 1. Cow 2. Hindi 3. Statue in sea. 4. Savarkar's Bharat Ratna (see economics anywhere?)," he recently tweeted.