Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Do a star turn

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis watches his back as Akshay Kumar waves to the crowd at an event yesterday.



Make way for the Queen

These days, publishing houses - big and small - seem to be in a tearing hurry to cash in on India's heady political landscape. A few months after her passing away, we came across news of a fictionalised title that bears resemblance to late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha's tumultuous life and times. Titled The Queen, the book has been written by Anita Sukumuran, and is labelled with the tag line: 'Inspired by a true story'. Since the buzz around Amma's passing away is still mired in speculation, we are pretty curious to see how the book scripts the ending of its protagonist's life.



Mush ado at this shaadi

Last week, as Bipasha Basu and beau Karan Singh Grover celebrated their first wedding anniversary, Vishal Punjabi's film production company uploaded their wedding film trailer (yes, such a thing exists) on YouTube, with 80,000 views and counting. The three-minute trailer offers a peep into their wedding - love, laughter and mush enough to melt the stonehearted. Besides the duo at their candid best (especially when sticker-for-time Bipasha reveals he was late the first time they met), we also loved the soundtrack – Devangi Chopra's rendition of Arziyaan, a Hindi cover of Ruelle's I Get To Love You.



Trump the elephant

In a snub to US President Donald Trump's policies, this year, a Muslim - Hasan Minhaj, hosted the White House Correspondents' dinner over the weekend. The Indian American comedian didn't hold back his comic chops when it came to his opinion of Trump, who had annouced well in advance that he was skipping the event. "We have to address the elephant not in the room. The leader of our country is not here. But that's because he's in Moscow," quipped Minhaj, and continued to 'roast' the Prez all evening.



A bullish affair

Yesterday, BJP leader Shaina NC along with Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan, and Governor C Vidyasagar Rao inaugurated a bull sculpture near Race Course Gate No 2. The statue was erected by Shaina NC's foundation. Within hours, the event sparked off a controversy after former Shiv Sena corporator Arvind Dudhwadar alleged that the statue didn't possess the required permissions from the BMC. Dudhwadkar told this diarist, "BMC officials revealed that permissions were pending with Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta. It's a good initiative but rules need to be followed." He added that the mayor, the first citizen of the city, as well as the local corporator were in the dark about the project, and weren't on the invitee list as well. "Organisers should have followed protocol," he rued. The Sena-BJP slugfest has entered artistic terrain, clearly.

Still Dada's little boy

It's one thing to have two members in a family who have won acclaim in sport at the international level but another when both can boast of Olympic medals, especially in India. The 'two' in question, Dr Vece Paes and son, Leander fall in this elite club. While Paes senior won a hockey bronze at the 1972 Munich Games, son Leander bagged a bronze at the 1999 Atlanta Games. More reason why this tweet from the journeyman grabbed our eye. Leander recently tweeted on Dr Paes' birthday: 'My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give to another person - he believes in me! Happy Birthday Dada! I love you.' Awww. We're floored by this ace from Paes.