Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

From Mumbai to Myanmar

Mumbai duo and avid cycling enthusiasts Prashant Madan and Vijay Chidambaram recently returned to Mumbai after an enduring cycling feat across three countries, encompassing 5,883 km, as a part of 'The Audacious Project.' The duo, along with Prashant's wife Aanchal (who was maintaining logistics and the support car) and cinematographer Srijan Chaurasia, took 62 days to cycle from Mumbai to Bangkok. "We started on February 20 from the Gateway of India, and ended at Wat Arun, Bangkok," a reminiscent Prashant told this diarist over email. "We would average 140 km daily. Our route covered seven states in India and also Myanmar and Thailand."

A truly cultural exchange

Poonam Mahajan is on an official tour of Japan, and the MP can't seem to get enough of the visit. Her enthusiasm was evident when she tweeted, "Landed in Tokyo! Heading the @ficci_india delegation here at the land of rising sun & Doraemon's country for my four year old." Mahajan took a tour of the Diet, the Japanese parliament, and has been attending discussions on various topics. The politician is also enjoying a fair share of cultural exchange. Dressed throughout in light-hued sarees, she attended an authentic Kyushu lunch and even posted a picture with a traditional Japanese bride, who she happened to come across on her way to the meetings.

Tisca goes touristy in Toronto

There cannot seem to be a better time for short films than now. The medium's ability to pack in maximum impact in limited time is in perfect sync with our growing love for bite-sized entertainment. Of the various festivals dedicated to the genre is the ongoing International Film Festival of South Asia [IFFSA] Toronto. And among the various Indian entries at what's called the largest such festival in North America, is the Tisca Chopra-Adil Hussain starrer Chutney. Directed by Jyoti Kapur Das, the short has been well-received and Chopra, who has also produced the film, is in Toronto for the screening.

The actress also took some time out to get a little touristy (and may we say filmy?), and headed over to the famous Niagara falls on the Canada-USâÂÂborder.

On his own?

With stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant's increasingly rare appearances in East India Comedy's videos - and the growing activity on his personal YouTube channel - fans have been wondering what the man is up to. The comedy group announced yesterday that owing to his family life and career goals, Pant has decided to branch away. But not without this clarification: "While this may sound dramatic, it really isn't. We're still the best of friends... and will continue to work together." Here's hoping the friendship continues.

When aunties make books happen

We love it when nosy aunties get their due. In the case of Bengaluru-based filmmaker and entrepreneur Varun Agarwal, battling Anu aunty helped him stay focussed and become successful. Agarwal had penned his journey in the semi-autobiographical, How I Braved Anu Aunty & Co-Founded A Million Dollar Company. Now we hear the book is being turned into a film, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the man behind Chillar Party and the inspiring Dangal. Siddharth Roy Kapoor and Ronnie Screwvala will be producing the film. "The book is the stupidest decision I ever made. I wrote it in seven days. I never thought it would get published, let alone be turned into a movie," said Agarwal. Agarwal's mother too is so taken aback with the news that she has finally decided to sit down and read it. "She asked me if I am the next Chetan Bhagat," chuckled Agarwal. Um, we hope not.