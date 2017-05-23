Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier



Pic/Sameer Markande

Dream sequence with dharamji

Dharmendra and Hema Malini caught deep in conversation at the launch of a new film yesterday at a Juhu hotel.

Being a mast admi

We've always liked Biswa Kalyan Rath's comic timing, from his Pretentious Review days to his stand-up gigs. Last week, he got his own special on a new video streaming platform. Biswa Mast Aadmi was an hour-long show featuring Biswa at his comic best, and a hilarious introductory segment. In it, he jokes about people's fascination with fountains ('dekho, zameen muth raha hai'), how people want to mess with gravity, unsolicited d**k pictures, fascination with sports, auto drivers, and growing up in a typical middle-class family; he changes persona and accents with every story. His father, Jagan Mohan Rath could well become as iconic as Russell Peters' 'Somebody gonna get a hurt real bad' father. We aren't the only ones impressed with the special — his jokes have even made it to 9GAG. This is one mast funny admi.

Sandhya's arboreal love

Tree canopies and how the sky peeps through them have fascinated many a poet. But have you heard of the expression 'tree embroideries'? That's how Sandhya Mridul sees foliage against the backdrop of the giant cloth, the sky.



Sandhya Mridul

The actress has been sharing pictures recently, with a common message: save trees. Here's hoping this reiteration acts as a conscience poke for those who scoff 'want trees? Go live in the jungle' in the ongoing the environment-infrastructure slug fest.



The Interiors

Sampling four states in Mahim

For those who are starved of South Indian fare in Mahim and need to trot to the central side, here's some good news. Thangabali, a new eatery that offers a menu inspired by the four southern states of India, namely, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, opens in the suburb today. What's more, the restaurant, helmed by director Amit Jambotkar, encourages you to indulge in these delicacies in Vedic style. Their signatures include Nalli Massam with appam, Veg Chemmeen Theeyal, Gongura Maas, Crab Omlette Kari, Pulled Chicken Uthappam, Royyala Iguru and regional desserts such as Paal Payasam. Hooked? So are we.

A different kind of cricket pitch

One IPL has ended, but another one is just about to begin. We're talking about the Indian Penguin League, a book cricket game app launched by the Delhi-based publishing house. How to play the game, you ask? You're supposed to flip through the pages of any of their 30th anniversary titles and rack up virtual cricket scores against your fellow player using a specified set of rules. Some of these tomes include Vikram Seth's The Golden Gate, Amitav Ghosh's Sea of Poppies and Jhumpa Lahiri's Unaccustomed Earth. The app will be available only till May 25, and users can pick from five titles or teams for the day to achieve the maximum score. The game was launched last weekend and top scorers will win quirky merchandise. Are you ready to aim for a hat-trick?



Nicki Minaj. Pic/AFP

Nicki's charity wins hearts, once again

International artistes, Nicki Minaj has been winning a lot of hearts lately through her charity work. Recently, via Twitter, she sponsored the education of students who had good grades but lacked funds for college. Yesterday, she gave Indian fans all the more reason to admire her. It appears that she has been sending money for the past couple of years to help provide basic amenities like clean water and education to an as-yet-unknown village in India. She shared an image of it on Instagram, "This is the kind of thing that makes me feel the most proud. The money I've sent to this village in India for the last couple years, has gotten them a Computer Center, a Tailoring Institute, a Reading Program and 2 water walls." She also posted a picture of two new sewing machines, saying, 'We're just getting started. These women are us and we are them!'