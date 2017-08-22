Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Things fans do!

That cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar is a fan of Arsenal has been public knowledge for a while. But when fellow Arsenal fan and ace photographer Atul Kasbekar learnt that the Little Master is also a great admirer of former player Arsene Wenger, who is the manager of the popular club, he decided to do a little something for his hero. He connected with a sports merchandise giant, who got Wenger to send a signed T-shirt for Gavaskar. Going by this smile, we know Sunny Bhai is going to cherish this gift forever.



Pic/Sameer Markande

Twin head turners

All eyes are on Taapsee Pannu (left) and Jacqueline Fernandez as they enter a Juhu multiplex for a special screening for their upcoming film yesterday.

A BFF's quirky wish

With their television background and shared love for food - which has turned them both into chefs - BFFs Maria Goretti and Mini Mathur have a lot to bond over. No wonder, they are often seen holidaying together with their families and are there to get the word out on each other's ventures.

It was Mathur's birthday yesterday and how could the girl friend not wish her? 'Happy birthday my partner in many fun crimes and drunken rhymes... Stay effervescent and full of adventure. It's been a good journey. And it's going to be fabulous till Alzheimer's kicks in, and then it will be all new again,' wrote Goretti on Instagram. Sweet!

Parsi bhonu from the Zorabians

At a time when blowing your own trumpet is advised for getting attention, Sohrab Zorabian is a foodpreneur who lets his Parsi bhonu do the talking. For the uninitiated, he is younger brother to former actor Perizaad.



Pic courtesy/Shabana Azmi's Twitter account

While she, with their other sibling Shazaad, is committed to running their successful family business of farm products, Sohrab runs Cheron Caterers at Bandra's Hill Road, known for its airy croissants and tikka rolls, and has now launched it as a QSR outlet too.

His bhonu spread including Dhansak Rice, Chicken Farcha and Patra ni Machchi have put many a glutton into food coma, as was evident from actress Shabana Azmi's recent tweet. If the new offering features these eats, it would be a foodie's delight.

Filmi Archie

Ever noticed how similar the premise of the 1998 hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is to Archie Comics? Well, Delhi-based creative director and Twitter star Akshar Pathak certainly did, and he let the world know about his discovery by making his own version of the beloved comics.

It places the cartoon drawings of frenemies Betty and Veronica, and their common love interest Archie in scenes starring Anjali, Tina and Rahul. He even has the trio dancing to Koi Mil Gaya. Luckily, he ends it with the scene where Anjali (Betty?) moves away after finding out that Rahul likes Tina. Now, that's what we call a crossover from hell.

Hail the debutants

With competitions, come winners. But for book prizes, it's the long and shortlists that we wait for with just as much eagerness. The Shakti Bhatt First Book Prize shortlist for 2017 has been announced, and the nominees can be added straight to your reading list for what remains of the year.



Prayaag Akbar and Jeet Thayil in whose wife's memory the prize is named

Prayaag Akbar's Leila, Hirsh Sawhney's South Haven, Anuk Arudpragasam's The Story of a Brief Marriage, Sumana Roy's How I Became a Tree, Tripti Lahiri's Maid In India, and Tejaswini Apte-Rahm's These Circuses that Sweep Through the Landscape cover everything from fictional dystopia to a deeply personal account, the civil war in Sri Lanka and short stories.

While author and translator Arshia Sattar and novelist Jeet Thayil have shortlisted the books, the winner will be judged by Kamila Shamsie, Rohini Mohan and Margaret Mascarenhas in November.