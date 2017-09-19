Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The masters meet

As a judge of one of the most popular food shows in the world, George Calombaris has found much love in India too. Select city foodies were lucky to be guests at a dinner curated by him for a bespoke event. The menu was a blend of Indian, Greek and Australian food.

A few dishes that had our mouth watering were Beetroot Greek Salad with Papadum Praline and Slow-cooked egg, Smoked Yoghurt, Almond Burnt Butter with Garlic Roti. With a host this momentous, the guest list was impressive too (chefs in attendance included Saransh Goila, Amrita Raichand and Vicky Ratnani).

The biggest star of the night was Sachin Tendulkar, and going by this frame Calombaris posted, it was one Indo-Australian match-up that spelt bonhomie.



Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Follow my lead

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra are caught in a moment at the launch of a new TVâÂÂshow at an Andheri five-star on Monday.

When Mumbaikars flocked to a Carnatic concert

The city played host to eminent Carnatic vocalist TMâÂÂKrishna over the weekend, and from what we hear, the attendees spanned an entire spectrum of music lovers.



Pic/Sneha Kharabe

From former TCSâÂÂCEO SâÂÂRamadorai with wife Mala, art gallerist Shireen Gandhi, jazz musician Rajeev Raja, pop singer Suneeta Rao to young music connoisseurs, the concert ran to a packed house.

As the performance was dedicated to slain senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, Krishna crooned a poem by noted Tamil writer Perumal Murugan and ended the evening with a verse by Tagore. Perfect!

They write to spook you

You have read tales of love by Durjoy Dutta (below) and gripping accounts of Mumbai by Jerry Pinto, but what if they veered their pen towards the horror genre to spook you with their ghostly stories? That's the aim of the recently released book, Boo: 13 Stories That Will Send a Chill Down Your Spine.

Edited by author and co-founder of the Bangalore Literature Festival, Shinie Antony (above), the anthology ropes in 13 authors - most of them not associated with the horror genre - including Shashi Deshpande, Kanishk Tharoor, KR Meera, Ipsita Roy Chakraverti along with Dutta and Pinto.

"Each author has surprised me with their approach, and each of them has brought their unique style and nuances to these paranormal stories. Really good scary stories have a sense of normalcy to them until something takes you by surprise. That's why the title, Boo," Antony told this diarist.

The write idea for budding authors

If you feel that there is a writer trapped inside you, stifled by the humdrum of the big city, then this is for you.



Janice Pariat

Paper House, an experiential writing retreat, is offering 10 aspiring authors the chance to brush up on their writing chops in the serene environs of Parvati Valley. Three mentors - Terribly Tiny Tales co-founder Chintan Ruparel, Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author Janice Pariat (in pic) and spoken-word artist Priyanka Menon - will lend a helping hand.

So, this one will be a literary vacation, literally, and sign up at paperhouse.co before September 21 if you don't want to miss the opportunity. But carry your woolies along, since the workshop is in October, and Parvati Valley is not exactly the best place for ice-creams at that time of the year.

Aahana's Australian sojourn

From travelling around the world before finally being released in India, Lipstick Under My Burkha is back on the international circuit with a screening at the ongoing Darwin film festival. And this time, it's Aahana Kumra's turn to travel with the movie.



Aahana Kumra

The actor, who played Leela in the film, seems to be making the most of her trip Down Under. From visiting UNESCOâÂÂWorld HeritageâÂÂSite Mossman Gorge to going scuba diving in the Great Barrier Reef, she has figured how to marry work and fun.