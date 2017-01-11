Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier



Tariq Khan, Anand and Chaitanya Padukone

Rock 'n' role

Yesteryear rockstar of the ’70s, Tariq Khan (a cousin of Aamir Khan) who has a string of iconic RD Burman chartbusters like ‘Lekar Hum Deewana’, ‘Kya Hua Tera Vaada’ and ‘Tum Kya Jaano’ picturised on him, resurfaced from his self-imposed reclusive profile at a recent event in Pune. “Legendary Pancham-da’s songs played a mega-mentor’s role in my career,” enthused Khan, as he danced his way to the stage sporting his trademark sunglasses. Later, Khan released the memoir, R D BurMania, authored by senior journalist Chaitanya Padukone, along with seasoned composer Anand (of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak fame).



Cricket humourist Vikram Sathaye (left) with sports journalist Sunandan Lele

Vikram’s fan moment

A recent city event, which brought together tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, created some unforgettable moments for many music and cricket aficionados. Among them was cricket humourist and stand-up comedian Vikram Sathaye, who attended the event with sports journalist Sunandan Lele. Sathaye got a bat autographed by both legends and couldn’t stop smiling. Interestingly, in a satirical fashion, Sathaye’s debut book was titled How Sachin Destroyed My Life.

Too much stardom!

It took Shah Rukh Khan only a minute to inaugurate well-known artist Rouble Nagi’s sculpture near Bandra Reclamation yesterday.



Pic/Sameer Markande

But what he and BJPâÂÂMPâÂÂPoonam Mahajan (whose initiative it was) didn’t anticipate was the time it would take for them to return to their vehicles, thanks to the massive crowd that had gathered when they heard of the star’s presence.

Lack of bandobast led to mediapersons toppling over each other, while Mahajan herself escaped a fall.

Now showing: at a cellphone near you

The Pink Mirror (Gulabi Aaina), a film that comprehensively focusses on transsexuals in India, is now available on Netflix for audiences the world over.



A still from the film

Sridhar Rangayan, the Mumbai-based director of the film says, “The odds were against us when this film was being made. It is momentous though that the film is now opening up to the world.” The film is also live on iTunes, Amazon and GooglePlay worldwide, excluding India. In India where homosexuality is taboo, the film depicts two Indian drag queens in a battle to woo a handsome hunk.

It mixes typical Bollywood songs, dance and drama to explore other issues related to the Indian gay community, including the ever-present threat of HIV/AIDS. Producer and dialogue writer Saagar Gupta says, “Gulabi Aaina was conceived with a sincere intent to make people laugh with the drag queens rather than laughing at them.”

Choral high

By the end of the three-hour spectacle, doddering, weak-kneed septuagenarians and their teenaged grandchildren were both grooving to musician Luke Kenny’s pyrotechnics, supported by local band, Sonic Divine.



The winning team (in blue); (inset) Luke Kenny

The event was the Diocesan Youth Singing Competition, which was the culmination of a hunt to find the best youth choir in the Mumbai Archdiocese. With Christmas carols as its theme, eight choirs battled it out for top honours at Bandra’s St Andrew’s Auditorium last weekend. St Joseph’s, Mira Road, grabbed the titled but the rest, including lesser-heard parishes of Pokhran and Gorai surprised with their renditions of popular carols and original compositions.

The judges included RJ Bosco, artiste and vocal coach Samantha Edwards and Kenny, who brought the house down with his covers of Jim Morrison’s Roadhouse Blues and many current and classic hits. The choirs danced in the aisles, forgot about the contest, and bid adieu to a night where choral music was the winner. “Mumbai could do with more choirs,” suggested Bishop Bosco Penha earlier during the show. Amen.

Airport talk

Ever the avid traveller, Gul Panag bumped into fellow actor Randeep Hooda at the airport yesterday. The two got talking about how Hooda manages to balance his love for horses and polo with his work. Panag met another personality at the airport. “Also bumped into Shri @sanjaynirupam. Sadly, no conversation ensued,” she tweeted.