Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

What would life be like if everyday conversations were ‘beeped out’ just like they are on the screen? A new video sketch attempts to find that out. Censor Virus – The New Plague features actor Saqib Saleem (in pic) and is a satire on how freedom of speech in India is usually censored.

The plot revolves around a patient suffering from Censor Virus - a fast-growing virus that was earlier seen only in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which has resurfaced in India. It afflicts him to the point that whenever he tries to use a swear word, something happens to his throat.

The same, however, doesn’t affect him when he reads out lyrics that mean the same thing. The doctor diagnoses him with a viral infection that prevents him from uttering any thought that will offend others. Instead, he can use patriotism to abuse Pakistanis, homosexuals and intelligent people! There’s a moral at the end too.



Of patriotic tiny talkies

Terribly Tiny Talkies are back, thanks to Republic Day. The movie arm of Terribly Tiny Tales is putting out two shorts tonight at 9 pm on their YouTube channel. And as founders Chintan Ruparel and Anuj Gosalia tell us, it’s their effort to make Republic Day relevant again, especially among the youth. “Most people told us, that growing up, the Republic Day holiday was a way to spend time with their family. It’s that insight that has led to the making of these,” says Ruparel.



The Day After is about a young boy who goes missing on January 27th and the drama that ensues. The other, Dry Day, which has a casting coup of sorts, with Titli star Shashank Arora playing the son, and TV’s popular face Shishir Sharma playing the father, has the duo chatting over a shared drink. “They are both slice of life stories that will warm your heart and make you think. We felt that Republic Day deserved to be more than the younger sibling of Independence Day that doesn’t get any attention!” laughs Ruparel. Well, we are on board with that thought.



Kohinoor shines on Mumbai

How did the Kohinoor travel from the Mughal court to Persia to Afghanistan, from Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s durbar in Punjab to the Crown of the Queen of England? Authors William Dalrymple and Anita Anand, who track the fascinating journey of the contentious jewel in their newly launched book, are in Mumbai and their schedule seems packed with engaging discussions on the subject. Yesterday, they read from the title at a SoBo bookstore, and interacted with history buffs from the city.

Because daughters are precious

It was the National Girl Child Day yesterday, and personalities from various fields including politics, sports and cinema made it a point to mark the day online.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli too tweeted this picture with a sweet message: thank you god for giving me 365 days a year every year with my gorgeous #girlchild #RadhaKohli. All our support to the cause, with the hope that one day the need for a special occasion for the girl child would not arise.

She’s daddy’s girl

Last evening, Saina Nehwal posted this sweet picture, captioning it: ‘With papa and my Malaysia masters 2017 trophy.’ The badminton star made a comeback after recovering from a career-threatening knee injury she suffered at the Rio Olympics.

Now that the 26-year-old has clinched her first Masters title months after her surgery, we can safely assume that she’ll continue to make her father (and the rest of us) proud.

A sound handshake



Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam greets fellow music industry veterans Javed Akhtar (centre) and Lalit Pandit at a Juhu five-star yesterday.