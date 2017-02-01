Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Who's got the looks of Federer?

'Always great seeing @Purab_Kohli holding the #AusOpen trophy.' If you are wondering what Kohli has got to do with the recently concluded tennis tournament in Melbourne, actor Ashwin Mushran's recent tweet got us thinking, too.



Arbaaz Khan and Purab Kohli

On little investigation, we stumbled upon an interesting discussion. Turns out, Mushran thinks that his friend Kohli bears a close resemblance to ace tennis player, Roger Federer. (We agree.)



The post led to several comments, where most of the Twitterati including Kohli himself, felt that it was actor Arbaaz Khan who came closest to the handsome Swiss in looks. (We agree with this, too.) Well, we'll let you take your pick in this contentious territory. That the three are easy on the eyes should help!



Royal reins

It is rare to spot a Maharaja taming a horse in an urban setting. But Padmanabh Singh, the newly-crowned Maharaja of Jaipur, will flaunt his royalty in a unique polo match between the star-studded Rinaldi Polo Team against the top players from the Amateur Riders Club at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on February 8.



Maharaja Padmanabh Singh. Pic/Anil Anirudh



Singh regularly participates in tournaments in Delhi, Jaipur and Jodhpur. His team will comprise India's leading woman polo player, Rinaa Shah and ace polo player and Arjuna awardee Samir Suhag.



For the famished fashionistas

The Mumbai fashion week kicks off today, and with it comes the glitzy blend of ramp walks, showstoppers and designer wear. If you get too busy catching shows of your favourite designers and forget all about food, chef Farrokh Khambata has you sorted. For all five days of the event, he has announced a pop-up of JAAN, his progressive Indian bar and lounge in Dubai.



Farrokh Khambata



The menu will feature signature dishes from the restaurant like the Cherry Wood Chicken, Butter Paneer Scramble with Sumac and Zataar sprinkle, etc. But don't get your hopes high. "I'm not sure I'd do a JAAN in Mumbai. Maybe something inspired by the ingredients available here," he says.



Meet Dr Suresh Wadkar

Indian musicians seem to be getting their due. Recently, well-known singer Suresh Wadkar received an honorary doctorate degree for his outstanding contribution to music as part of DY Patil University's fifth convocation ceremony.

Suresh Wadkar



The doctorate comes close on the heels of his appointment as the Chairman for Board of Studies in Hindustani Music at Mumbai University. A music industry veteran for three decades, his songs have found voice in Hindi, Marathi, Bhojpuri and Konkani films, and Odia bhajans. Wadkar has been helping aspiring singers through Ajivasan, the institute that his guru Acharya Jiyalal Vasant founded 84 years back. The honour sure is well deserved.



In praise of Teesta Setalvad

Teesta Setalvad has recently come out with her memoir, Foot Soldier of the Constitution, and the civil rights activist is already receiving praise from various quarters.



(Inset) Teesta Setalvad; Mallika Sarabhai. Pic/AFP



Activist and classical dancer Mallika Sarabhai feels that the book is a testimony to Setalvad's grit and spirit. In the memoir, she speaks of her early career as a journalist; her coming to political maturity during the horrific violence in Mumbai during 1992-93; and her role during and after the post-Godhra violence in Gujarat.