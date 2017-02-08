Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

What’s Kunal Kapoor up to?

An epic historical drama is often on every actor’s wishlist, and Kunal Kapoor is no different. The actor is playing the lead in a multilingual film on a 13th-century warrior from Kerala, and now that the film is nearing its Malayalam release, Kapoor seems thrilled. He has been touring the state extensively and promoting the film in colleges of Calicut. We look forward to the warrior avatar.

Ladies, take a bow

Recently, a woman principal of a Mumbai college was quoted saying that Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is caused by women dressing like men, which leads to a gender reversal in their heads, thus reducing their urge to reproduce. Needless to say, Indian women on Twitter weren’t having any of it, and created the hashtag #DressLikeAnIndianWoman.

Under this hashtag, several women have been sharing photographs of themselves and inspiring Indian women like PVâÂÂSindhu, Deepa Karmakar, women cops, editors among others to show that womanhood cannot and should not defined by what a person wears. Go ahead, ladies. Wear what you please.



I wonder what’s upset mummy?

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha looks on as the actress doesn’t seem to be pleased with something at a fundraising music performance they attended in Bandra yesterday.

No Mumbai for Dire Straits

The Beatles are the pioneers of Rock and Roll, true, but the band that made a protagonist out of an electric guitar is Mark Knopfler and his band, Dire Straits. He could make the guitar talk or cry at his own will.



The British Rock group, that transformed people’s approach towards Rock music in the late ’80s, announced their debut tour of India in March. But there is a catch. Knopfler, who is also friends with Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, will not be a part of the tour, and Mumbai isn’t a part of the band’s itinerary. The gigs will be held in Gurgaon and Bengaluru on March 17 and March 19 respectively.

The shows will feature Chris White (saxophone, percussion and vocals), Chris Whitten (drums) and Terence Reis (lead vocals and guitar). The last time Knopfler came to India (in 2005), he visited the Master in Mumbai, and presented him with a guitar in exchange for a bat.

Puccini with a twist

This may seem like a scene from a classical performance staged in a land far, far away. But what if we told you this is a dress rehearsal for an Italian masterpiece that Mumbai’s opera aficionados will witness this evening?



The dress rehearsal of La Boheme Revisited

The NCPA and the Symphony Orchestra of India will present a new take on Giacomo Puccini’s classic La Bohème with international singers, who will be led by the renowned Italian conductor, Carlo Rizzi. While nothing changes with the music, before each act, there will readings from Henri Murger’s novel that inspired the opera.

Of hearts and horsepower

If it is Sunday, it must be Mahalaxmi, especially since the racing season is on. It is notable though that the racetrack has also become the favourite stomping ground of the two-legged breed. Running clubs and long-distance runners have been using the turf track to train since the Mumbai marathon transformed the city and sparked a running boom.

Now, running is getting more organised at the race course. This Sunday, thousands of kids will be participating in the Little Hearts Marathon, with distances ranging from 0.5 km to 2.5 km. The Royal Western India Turf Club will close its walking track after 8.30 am for charity runs for kids in aid of the Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital.

The racing club has added a twist. In the afternoon, it will organise a horse race called the Little Hearts Million, and kids have been invited to witness it. A bright spot for the turf club, which regularly hits the headlines for controversial reasons, but also has a heart as big as the thoroughbreds strutting their stuff on the course.