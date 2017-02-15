Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Love's in fashion

“I hate love. It’s gross,” posted Delhi designer Anand Bhushan on Instagram. And so, he put up a clip from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, saying, “Happy Pooranmashi Valentine’s Day Circa 1997”. “The outdated Indian logic... in Hindi cinema where Madhuri Dixit’s character Pooja explains Valentine’s Day to India... is epic!” On Valentine’s Day yesterday, celebrity folk fussed over love on the social media platform. Here’s a best of all-kinds-of-love moments from the fashion fraternity.



Suneet Varma exchanged “I-dos” with his “partner-in crime and life” Rahul Arora in City Hall, New York, last July. With a little help from Beethoven, Suneet wrote: “ Forever mine - forever thine – forever ours! Happy Valentine Ra.”



Masaba Gupta said of producer husband of two years, Madhu Mantena: “He can’t take the V-day mush. But no escape…” Masaba captioned a hazy image of Madhu with his back to the camera



Nachiket Barve recommends marriage to everyone! He gushed over wife of four years, Surabhi, with: “Everything is better with you! #heart Happy everyday my valentine @surabhi”



Fashionista and entrepreneur Roohi Jaikishen put up a love note for husband Chetan: “In a sea of people, my eyes will always search for you.”



Who can resist puppy eyes staring at you? Wendell Rodricks wished Happy Valentine’s Day to his 21K followers with a heartfelt, “Spread more love, less hate and anger in this troubled world.”



Amit Aggarwal posted this black and white snap with partner Ankit Chawla, and said: “And in these little moments, I live my entire life!”

Now, Hema Malini, unplugged

With Bollywood actors ruling the bookshelf as well, it comes as no surprise as one more name jumps on to the bandwagon. This one, however, we feel, might make for quite the page-turner.

Hema Malini’s self-titled and authorised biography, to be penned by senior journalist Ram Kamal Mukherjee, will look at her superstardom over the decades, as she ruled the box-office as arguably Hindi film industry’s first female superstar.

It will also track her multi-faceted life beyond the silver screen, including her exploits as a filmmaker, director, performer and Member of Parliament. The book is set for an October 2017 release to coincide with her birthday. It will be interesting to see if the bio lives up to the title - Beyond the Dream Girl.



There's a silver lining

This gorgeous black handloom drape wasn’t what actress Kangana Ranaut had originally worn to the sets of a reality show in Goregaon yesterday. A silver saree was what she had picked. Alas, it was too shimmery for the cameras, and the lady had to change.

All smoke, and fire

We’ve all seen those signs and disclaimers about cigarette smoking that accompany any scene showing people lighting up in films. Now, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against the present Central Board Of Film Certification order making it mandatory to display the warning.

His petition has dismayed Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi of Tata Memorial Hospital who wrote an open letter (on mymedicalmantra.com) expressing his thoughts. The letter, divided into eight points has him explain why he [the good doctor] thinks the filmmakers arguments don’t hold stead. We may not agree with them all but we certainly appreciate a well-thought-out argument.

Interesting, Mr Brar

It is not often that we come across accounts by horse owners, whose horses have won races, on the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) website.



The Hall of Famer (extreme left) as a yearling. Pic/rwitc.com

So, it was a pleasant surprise to read Derby winner Hall of Famer’s owner Tegbir Brar’s account of the big win on February 5 at the Mahalaxmi race course. While racing aficionados will be fascinated with the technical details, those with a feel for the written word will surely look at Brar’s turn of phrase.

In one sentence, Brar talks about the phenomenal strength of his filly. He says, “Hall Of Famer inherited her solid structure and stood out from the time she was a foal. She has solid bones and the backside of a squatting washerwoman.” Agree or disagree, it certainly is a different way of talking about strength. Brar has a piquant touch to the pen.