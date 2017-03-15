Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The little admirer

Actress Anushka Sharma couldn't help but cuddle this young fan she met at Goregaon's Film City yesterday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Why is Shiamak all praise for Farah?

When camaraderie in the show business goes beyond the social cheek kissing at parties and award functions, it shows. At a performing arts institute in the city, where Farah Khan takes a choreography programme, fellow choreographer Shiamak Davar sent an instructor from his team for Khan's video course.

"Thank you for doing this course... My instructor Jay had fab things to say and I'm so glad he did so well," said Davar among other nice things about Khan. That's the spirit, we say.



The Chinese and Japanese Art Gallery

Oriental gazing at CSMVS

After being under maintenance, the Chinese and Japanese Art Gallery at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya is now open to public. This means you can view colourful snuff bottles dating back to 18th and 19th Century AD, lacquer from Japan, an intricate table screen hardwood inset with greyish nephrite from the Qing dynasty (1736-1795), and a Ming porcelain vase with gold decoration over red enamel from the Jiangxi province among other treasures. The wooden flooring, the warm glow of overhead lights makes the experience of viewing the colourful and rare, ornate displays that much more exciting. Mumbai's museum junkies can add this to their to-do list.

In search of a lost piece of history

Yesterday marked 86 years of the word 'talkie' acquiring its true meaning in the history of Indian cinema. On March 14, 1931, Alam Ara, India's first sound film, was released at the Majestic Cinema in Bombay. Directed by Ardeshir Irani with Prithviraj Kapoor, Master Vithal and Zubeida in the lead roles, the film became so popular that police aid had to summoned to control the crowds.

Unfortunately, the film has been long lost, but anniversaries like these help in call for action. The National Film Archive of India reached out to friends and film lovers yesterday to come together in aid of its search for the footage of the landmark film.

We'll keep our fingers crossed until next year.

Gul's perfect Holi weekend

Trust an actress who arrived on a bike for her wedding and is now a licensed pilot, to ditch typical Holi celebrations for something more outdoorsy. For the long weekend, Gul Panag chose to drive out of the city in her customised SUV, her beloved pet beagles in tow. "In the middle of nowhere, with dear ones, without network" is how she described the break. Now, isn't that just about perfect?



Remembering the life of Pi

It isn't just mathematicians who love it. Pi, or the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, is a favourite with The Simpsons, and even found its way to a Twilight dialogue. No wonder then that the number 3.14159... has a day dedicated to it — March 14 or 3/14. Keeping the other digits of the figure in mind, the Nobel Prize Facebook page began the celebrations yesterday at 1.59 pm.