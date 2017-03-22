Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier



Pic/Shadab Khan

turning green for the cameras

Actress-model Disha Patani obliges photographers at an event held at a Lower Parel five-star last evening.

Nadia scores a 10

Unless you're someone like Dipa Karmakar, most millennials might possibly be unable to fully gauge how Romanian Nadia Commaneci's feat had impacted the sporting world in the 1970s and 80s. Back in the glory days of Doordarshan, many will recall a fantastic tele-series that retold her meteoric rise to become the first to have earned the unthinkable perfect 10 score in artistic gymnastics. The Olympic icon was in Mumbai for the first time recently, and tweeted 'Hello Bollywood' while sporting this stunning gown. She did create a stir, just like she did 40 years ago.

Scoring a ton!

Replete with the antics of a Punjabi-Bengali family, a big, fat wedding, parodies of Bollywood hits and laugh-a-minute narrative that puts up a mirror to society, Blame It On Yashraj seems to have cracked the code to score a century on stage. We hear the comedy moved Juhi Chawla to tears, who admitted that one of the characters had reminded her of her father. That the play has survived the long innings at a time when theatre faces stiff competition from films, television and the web is heartening. With a staging this weekend, the AGP World production completes 100 shows, including its run on the foreign shores. Writer-director Bharat Dabholkar (in pic) shares, "The challenge was to make the package attractive enough to last for a long time and cut across state and national boundaries."



Milind Soman offers prayers at the Western Wall in Israel

Peace miles with Milind

Milind Soman likes to push himself to the maximum. The fitness freak that he is, he had completed the Ironman challenge two years ago in 15 hours and 10 minutes in his first attempt. It is a triathlon including a strenuous 3.8 km swim, an 180km cycle ride and a 42.2km run without a break.



At the Dead Sea

The 51-year-old actor-model continues to conquer more marathons and endurance competitions. He recently showcased his energy at the Jerusalem marathon along with 3,500 runners from 65 nations. He even took a plunge in the Dead Sea. "The Jerusalem Marathon was the hook for me. What I thought I would feel is nothing compared to what I feel when I arrived in Israel. There's a lot of talk about conflict and violence in the world today, and a lot around this region, but when I came here I felt peace," he said of his time in the city.



Screen grabs from the Kerala Tourism video depicting the state's history and culture

The window to God's own country

In a world where immigrants live under a perpetual threat to life and livelihood, a creative endeavour that celebrates them comes as a refreshing change.

A Kerala Tourism video produced for the Kochi-Muziris Biennale is shot in the setting of a rural reading room, where two windows, through a series of passers-by, depict the history of the state and the communities that have lived in it. From the Dutch and the Portuguese, to Christian nuns and children with skull caps, the video celebrates them all. Here's hoping to see more such engaging content.

No crime scenes for Anup Soni?

For all the fans of Anup Soni wondering why he's been missing from the popular television crime show he hosts, the actor has spilled the beans. Apparently, the show's makers are experimenting with a format without an anchor. Given that Soni, with his life lessons at the end of each episode, has become synonymous with the show, we'd say this is an interesting move. Meanwhile, Soni is ready to be back on the show, as and when its makers would call him.