Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Cat got your tongue?

Sonakshi Sinha caught in a moment with Mohit Suri on the sets of a reality dance show in Goregaon, yesterday.

Good poets society

The second edition of The Mumbai Poetry Festival will be held later this month. In the run-up to the two-day event, the organisers have put out a call for volunteers. "We are looking for younger poets or poetry lovers, who'd like to spend time with senior poets. I want younger people to get connected to these poets of different languages so they learn something from them," says poet Hemant Divate (in pic) whose wife Smruti is the festival director. The festival will feature 45 poets, including Jayanta Mahapatra, Keki Daruwala, K Satchidanandan, Adil Jussawalla and Eunice de Souza among others. Volunteers would have to dedicate a day or two to the poets, taking them around the city and assisting them in any way needed. Interested?

Rainbow in Dilli

One of India's oldest male health and LGBTQ organisations, The Humsafar Trust, which operates in Vakola, has just announced the birth of a sibling. It will inaugurate its new centre in Delhi on April 7. Ashok Row Kavi , founder and chairperson of the trust and a trailblazing activist, said that it was a long-held dream to take the organisation to the capital.

Kavi adds, "Delhi is vital because we hope to network directly with Parliament and the Union Government on important legislation regarding sexual minorities and their problems." The trust's Delhi office (in pic) plans to host informative sessions every Friday on legal awareness, mental health, social entitlements, coming out and other issues. Humsafar Trust has already supported the Chandigarh Queer Pride last month and is supporting the Awadh Pride March to be held on April 9. More power to the rainbow, we say.

On a healthy pitch at Wankhede

The latest season of the IPL starts today. If you've bought tickets to watch the Mumbai Indians play at the Wankhede, be assured your meals will be taken care of, especially if you are eating healthy. Along with the usual fast food, there will be options from Greenz, a healthy food delivery service. There will be Veggie Greenz Burger (in pic), filled with the goodness of spinach, dill, celery, fenugreek and potatoes, and the healthy Classic Grilled Chicken Burger. "Our food is healthy and priced low, between Rs 120 and Rs 150. So, we are hoping we can spread our healthy food idealogy among the spectators," says founder Hansmukh Irani.

Spot the friends (and foes)

We're licking our lips at the prospect of countless exciting duels, and, of course, the off-field tamasha that comes with the T20 extravaganza. Indian skipper and RCB captain Virat Kohli tweeted this photo yesterday that featured all the captains. While the camaraderie made for a picture-perfect moment, what piqued our imagination (and amusement) was the presence of Aussie cricketers David Warner, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell in the same frame. This, days after Kohli's now-famous statement about his thoughts on the Aussie cricketers after a bitter series. We'd love to see if these battles are renewed in this masala version of the game.



(Left) Avik Chatterjee; interiors of the new space

The Chatterjees head to Pune

The country's Oxford of the East will soon get a new modern Asian restaurant. The newest space by Anjan and son Avik Chatterjee promises to introduce Balewadi to Vietnamese Pho Pie, Asian Crab Ravioli, Asparagus Crisp Rolls with Parmesan and Chilli Oil, Truffle Mushroom Japanese Risotto and Chilean Sea Bass in Tamari Soy. Don't let the gold and brilliantly-lit interiors fool you; they are going for a modern take on traditional Japanese temple architecture. "Pune has been a great market for us over the last few years. We found the need to introduce a high-energy gourmet dining establishment to cater to people looking for a leisurely lunch or just friends and family looking to enjoy a night out. Balewadi High Street being an upcoming corporate hub that's close to Hinjewadi, an established IT hub, fit right into the matrix," says Avik Chatterjee, days before their new culinary introduction into Pune.