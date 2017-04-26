Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier



Pic/Satej Shinde

When dutt dropped by at the bazaar

Actor Sanjay Dutt photographed in the alleys of Zenda Bazaar in Vasai, where he was shooting for an upcoming film.



Descension and Anish Kapoor

Anish Kapoor descends upon NYC

Come May and New York's Brooklyn Bridge Park will play host to well-known sculptor Anish Kapoor's installation, Descension. The continuously spiralling funnel of water, which manifests Kapoor's engagement with the notion of the void, will create a striking contrast with the adjacent East River. Known for his iconic public artworks, the artist was born in Mumbai and moved to London in the 70s, where he has lived since. The installation, which will be showcased in New York for the first time, is being brought to the city by the non-profit, Public Art Fund, as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.



Members of Goenchim Noketram in a performance. Pic/Nimesh Dave

A slice of Goa in Mumbai

Recently, the packed house at a Borivali auditorium soaked in a whiff of the sylvan beaches of Goa as 30 performers presented traditional Folk dances and songs from the sunshine state. They belong to Goa-based troupe, Goenchim Noketram, roped in by The Goan Cultural Association in the city for a one-night only showcase. Launched a decade ago, the group aims to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of the sunshine state and has toured to 18 countries. They enthralled the city audience with dances like Fugdi, Zagor, Musal (a vigorous dance-cum-march) as well as Goff (a rope dance) along with live renditions of Mando, a musical form that evolved in the 19th and 20th centuries in Goa, and songs composed by the group members. "The idea is to reach out to the younger generation of Goans, even those residing outside the state, to help it discover its rich heritage," shared group's leader, Marianela Gina Mascarenhas Dias.



Prayaag Akbar reads from his book as columnist Anil Dharker (right) listens in. Pic/Bipin Kokate

The dark side of the city

One of the most anticipated fiction debuts of the year, Leila by Prayaag Akbar was released in Mumbai recently. Based on his experience of living for years in Delhi and now in Mumbai, the journalist creates a dystopian view of urban living, where gated communities and ghettos demarcate society. Given Mumbai's increasing affinity for residential islands, we look forward to reading this title.



Abhishek Bachchan with US Consul General Thomas L Vajda

Towards a greener future

With global warming becoming more palpable with each passing day, we cannot have enough of grassroots-level green initiatives. At an awards event held yesterday, actor Abhishek Bachchan joined US Consul General Thomas L Vajda, Dr Ajay Mathur, director general of The Energy and Resources Institute, and other jury members in felicitating green heroes of western India. An initiative of the US Consulate General, Mumbai, and TERI, the effort took shape last year when up-and-coming filmmakers were paired with local heroes to create short films, documenting their good works. The top three films included Paanch Pattiyon ka Mantra about an organic farming project in Dewas, Tale of a Doctor about watershed management in Pune, and The Birdman of Chorao about preserving the mangroves of Goa.