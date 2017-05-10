Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier



Rakhi Sawant as a cover girl?

There are petitions, and then are petitions that demand Rakhi Sawant be put on the cover of a luxe lifestyle magazine. In this change.org petition, photographer Roycin D'souza has asked for Sawant to be on the cover. 'She is inspiring, hardworking, doesn't care about norms and lives life to the fullest. If there's anyone you should be featuring on your anniversary edition, it should be her', he writes.



Kendall Jenner

D'souza was taking a dig at the recently released cover of the same magazine that featured celebrity reality star Kendall Jenner, shot by famed Peruvian photographer Mario Testino. He also poked fun at her controversial cola ad. '2017 saw the most uninspiring person (Kendall Jenner) on the cover of a rather inspiring magazine. This threw a few thousand people in frenzy because a can of Pepsi doesn't solve world issues (duh!).' At last count, the petition had 16 supporters. Sign up soon else we may get to hear those infamous words, 'yeh sab chitting hai'.



Justin Bieber

Bieber also packs a punch

Did you know Bieber is also a boxing enthusiast? Bringing to the fore this facet of his personality, a miniature painting artist, Suvigya Sharma has created a life-size oil on canvas portrait of the Canadian singer. The artist has been waiting for the past two days at a seven-star in Lower Parel to deliver the painting to Bieber in person. At the time of going to press, this diarist was informed that the painting had been delivered to the singer's room. "I am happy with the way this portrait has turned out. It is a done in monotones, a mix of black and white colour; the combination has truly made it hyper-real" shared the third-generation artist. From nails, tattoos to portraits, it's Bieber darshan all the way for people in the city.



Saina Nehwal

Nehwal turns quizmaster

The former women's world no. 1 badminton champion Saina Nehwal, recently turned quizmaster for the second season of a popular corporate quiz show. Currently ranked no. 9, at the event, Nehwal spoke about winning upcoming tournaments and regaining her lost agility after knee surgery. It is good to see refreshing honesty among our sporting champs, both on and off the court.

Bombay Brasserie is coming back!

Remember Bombay Brasserie, the well-known restaurant in Worli that enticed foodies with India inspired fare when it opened back in 1989? Yes, the same one that shut down in 2002, and moved on to Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata. Guess what? It's re-opening later this month in Worli but at a different location, in a space that can accommodate four dining zones. Its menu, too, has undergone a revamp. The version 2.0 offers all-day dining, and experimental Indian cuisine through eclectic small plates like Marathi Jhinga Mirch made with thecha, Naga Ghost Pepper Wings, Bengali Panch Phoran Chicken and Irani Kheema Maska Pao. You can pair them with desi cocktails, beers on tap and indigenous teas from across India.



Body moulds and aluminium art

A Punekar is creating ripples on the global art map. Pune-born and Los Angeles-based Sandeep Mukherjee (in pic) received the prestigious 2017 John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Fellowship. These fellowships are given to people who have demonstrated exceptional creative ability in the arts. Mukherjee was among 173 US scholars, artists, and scientists chosen from a pool of nearly 3,000 applicants. We hear he has planned two projects for the year-long fellowship, both of which involve painted and folded aluminium sculptures. One will have his 2006 Mini Cooper hatchback as a mould, and industrial-grade aluminium foil to map out the car, while in the second project, he will be using his own body as a mould. Talk about being consumed by art.