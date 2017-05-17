Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier



All ears for sachin

As cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar spoke at a launch event at a Lower Parel five-star yesterday, wife Anjali listened in with rapt attention.



Vijaya Mulay

Ek hi Vijaya

If you are a child of the 80s and early 90s, the short film Ek, Anek aur Ekta (more popularly remembered as Ek Chidiya, Anek Chidiyan after its title song) that aired regularly on Doordarshan is perhaps an indelible memory from your growing up years. The traditionally animated film, which explained the idea of India's unity to children in an endearing manner, was directed by Vijaya Mulay.



A still from the film

We were glad to see that the National Film Archive of India marked the 96th birthday of the pioneering documentary filmmaker and film historian yesterday, across its social media platforms. Though the iconic short, which also won National Film Award for Best Educational Film, is about 45 years old, its message feels as relevant today.

Alia Bhatt sees herself as Sita

Much like movies, books by best-selling authors now follow their own pre-launch regime. Author Amish Tripathi yesterday launched the trailer of his soon-to-release book, Sita: Warrior of Mithila, as actress Alia Bhatt accompanied him. After watching the trailer of the tough and herculean-looking Lady Sita, we hear, the actress expressed her desire to play the protagonist of the book some day. When Bhatt asked the author who he would cast as Rama in the hypothetical movie, he said he would pick the ripped and versatile Ranveer Singh. Producers, interested?

Blown-up fun

With the summer vacation still on, expect not just a hoard of kiddie activities in the city's malls, but also tweaked interiors to draw a young crowd. A popular SoBo mall recently invited certified balloon artist Kobi Kalimian from Israel to create three massive balloon art installations with his team in the mall's atrium. The one on your right, about a knight fighting a dragon, has been made using a whopping 15,000 balloons and took two days to create.

Keeping up with the Lit generation

If you don't understand what youngsters these days are talking about or what's going on across social media, worry not. Irrfan Khan is here to help. The actor recently appeared in a hilarious video, No More Generation Gap, put together by the media company Filter Copy, talking about LITbit - a device that will help the older generation get with the latest slang. After wearing the LITbit, Khan starts dropping grammatically incorrect sentences with words like loner, mofos, homies and bae. The device gives the older generation a complete makeover, with hoodies and gangsta-style lingo. It syncs your brain to social media, because that's what you are thinking about all day, anyway. The video works as a good plug for Khan's newest film releasing this week.

From Amritsar to New York

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna is all set to go to Cannes for the third time. Only, this time, he's there to celebrate the trailer launch of Buried Seeds, a docu-drama about his life. Directed by Andrei Severny, the film takes you through Khanna's journey, from being a baby born with clubbed feet in a small Indian town, to becoming a Michelin star chef in the US.

"I had first met Andrei at a fundraiser that I was hosting in New York in 2006. When he approached me about a documentary... I knew that he would be the best person to narrate my journey and transformation," said Khanna.

Buried Seeds, the film, draws inspiration from a book by the same name, written by Karan Bellani. Speaking of books, Khanna will soon be publishing his first book on poems from the heart of his kitchen, named POEATRY, as well as two other cookbooks. He sure has a lot on his plate this year.

