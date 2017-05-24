Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier



Pic/Satej Shinde

Verandah view

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in action during the shoot for an upcoming film at Filmcity in Goregaon yesterday.



Pic Courtesy/straystyle.com

Poverty as a prop, really?

Being on Instagram means at some point, you would've come across a fashion blogger. Members of this community are generally good-looking, dressed to the nines and pictured posing against 'normal' backdrops. Recently, an uploaded image caught the ire of the social media junta. It featured blogger Ashima Gandhi aka straystylecat posing in a kaftan-like dress. Her background was the city's skyline, and a huddled figure sleeping on the ground, with a caption that spoke about 'an extraordinary contrast that reflects the realities in our country'. This prompted Twitter folk to ask if she meant to use poverty as a prop. Gandhi took to her Instagram page to reply that the story was only about appreciating the spirit of the city.

Cherry blossoms in Japan

Cherry blossoms in Khar

If you missed Rohan Shrestha's solo show, Hanami, last year, here's your chance to check it out again, and that too, while indulging in some retail therapy. Eight photographs from his trip to Japan will be showcased at the second edition of Anti Pop-Up hosted by Khar Social this Sunday.

Rohan Shreshta

The celebrity photographer visited the country twice, during summertime when it is blooming with cherry blossoms and in autumn of 2015. "Besides covering usual suspects like Tokyo and Kyoto, I also visited Kamakura and Koyasan, where I lived in a monastery," shared Shrestha. The acclaimed artiste has used an infrared camera with techniques like zoom burst and camera spin that give the images a 3D effect and depth.

Running in reverse is good too

If you're keen to break a record, why not do it in a way that's a bit out of the ordinary? This Sunday, be part of a group that will attempt to break the Guinness World Record of the backward run with the largest number of participants. The What If Backward Run will cover 155 metres in green and leafy Powai. Part of the launch of a new health beverage, participants will win bragging rights as record-breakers, besides healthy fruit bowls and mocktails. We hear backyard running, also called retro running, helps burn more calories and improves posture. No wonder the Japanese and Europeans have been doing it for years. Now, you can, too.

Full support from Half Girlfriend

Actor Arjun Kapoor will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the eighth edition of the Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, that begins today. Kapoor will light the ceremonial lamp at the event taking place at Liberty cinema. "The Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer (LGBTQ) community needs a voice and support, and cinema is the most powerful medium to reach out to people. I think they have put together a fabulous line up of films," said Kapoor who will also unveil the festival catalogue at the opening. Half Girlfriend may not be setting the box office on fire, but Bollywood's young talent has come to be defined by more than just multi-crore open day earnings. That something is using your name and fame for a cause. Half Girlfriend, but full support. Go for it, Arjun.

Debonair man passes away

As news came in of Roger Moore's and Chandraswami's demises, an obit in Delhi's National Herald caught the eye, where Bishwadeep Moitra paid tribute to publisher Vanit Jain, who took over a floundering bouquet of magazines including Debonair and Eve's Weekly in the 1990s from the Somanis, and tried to make a success of them. Vanit famously chose the centrefold nudes for Debonair, and as Moitra recalls in his piece, once commissioned a preposterous photo shoot whose idea was to recreate an erotic theme inspired by the then finance minister Manmohan Singh's iconic reforms budget. As the other Debonair man Vinod Mehta would have said, one more quirky publisher has left to meet the ultimate Editor in the skies. RIP.