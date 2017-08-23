Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier



Kunal Vijayakar

Kunal gets creative

It's just two days left for Ganeshotsav festivities to begin, and Kunal Vijayakar is worried. The television personality and gourmand started painting this cute Ganesha idol he has brought home only yesterday - a practice, we hear, he has been following for years.

The idol is a clay one, which means it won't leave a trace once it is offered to the sea. While a slew of Ganesh aarti and visarjan pictures by the famous of the city await us in the days to follow, this eco-friendly, creative side of Vijayakar comes a refreshing change.



Pic/Sameer Markande

Too late, Mr kapoor?

Actor Rishi Kapoor glances at his watch as he arrives an hour and a half late for the trailer launch of an upcoming film at a Juhu multiplex yesterday.

Masaba's London sojourn

Fresh off her show at the Mumbai fashion week, designer Masaba Gupta is now ready for her show at the other LFW - London Fashion Week. Gupta will present an extension of her current line, Madagascar, on the India Day at the event.

"I am really happy to be a part of London Fashion Week because I feel it's my chance to put India on the London map. I am somebody who is very proud of India and so is the brand. I want to showcase the best of India. I'm probably the youngest Indian designer to go there.

[For the show,] I am trying to do something that's going to surpass tradition, trend, age and body types and work for every woman living there," says the designer. Ask her if we will see her signature prints, and she tells us, "You will see a lot of kitsch prints but we are trying to tone down the colour palette because London really likes to play more with pastels, nudes, browns and earthy tones."

Paws at this cafe

What if you could begin your day with a breakfast of healthy Indian grains and traditional regional ingredients, in the company of your furry friend? Summer Garden, which launches in Powai today, claims to be the suburb's first pet-friendly cafe.

A venture of Kanak Seth and Kitisha and Hiren Gaglani, the cafe is based on the concept of back to basics, where chef Sucint Dhillon has created a nutrition-rich menu featuring super foods such as amaranth, millets, tapioca, and sabja along with gluten-free options.

The offerings range from all-day breakfast, salad bowls, sandwiches, burgers, healthy shakes to smoothies and desserts. Three woofs for the idea!

From walking the talk to bookshelf

For 14 years, he's been walking the talk with over 600 guests including superstars, politicians and business tycoons.

Those who missed catching Shekhar Gupta's popular TV show, Walk the Talk, can now make for space on their bookshelves since publishers Rupa have curated 25 interviews with political figures for a book, which recaps interviews in Q&A format.

Succors for all things political, we lapped up the idea but would have preferred if the format had been tweaked to offer candid anecdotes that didn't make it to TV.

Norwegian tunes for Bollywood

We are not new to hit Bollywood songs of yesteryear being reintroduced in peppier avatars in modern films. But what we have definitely not come across is a Norwegian DJ and music producer's rearrangement of a Bappi Lahiri disco number, which will now feature in the upcoming film Daddy.

It all started some years ago when Ole Petter Hergum, better known as Olefonken, stumbled on a vinyl with Lahiri's name on its sleeve. A big fan of the composer, he immediately bought the record, Olefonken says in an interview with the Royal Norwegian Embassy in India. "When I returned [to Oslo], the song Zindagi Meri Dance Dance by Vijay Benedict and Alisha Chinoy blew my mind," he adds.

Olefonken, however, felt that the sound was old and sparse by today's standards and he added some more bass and percussion to it, which Norwegians loved. Then one day, he received a call from people behind Daddy asking if they could use it. "It was a no-brainer to say yes to that," Olefonken says.