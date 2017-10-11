A crack at Bhagat

Chetan Bhagat is at the centre of yet another controversy. After the Supreme Court banned the sale of firecrackers in the National Capital Region till November 1, the best-selling author took to Twitter to question the decision.



Chetan Bhagat

He even employed the age-old practice of 'whataboutery', asking why certain customs in other religions were not banned as well. Soon, a host of people on Twitter were lambasting Bhagat, pointing out that air pollution has nothing to do with religion, and affects us all equally. But then again, who knows if this might be just the seed for Bhagat's next. We're just saying.

Gul's going places

Gul Panag is going places, literally. The multi-faceted star (we don't know anyone else who can switch this seamlessly between acting, biking and politics) was on a Turkish sojourn some days ago, travelling for the first time to the town of Cappadocia, famous for its hot air balloons.

This was after she had taken in the sights and sounds of Istanbul. From Turkey, Panag flew across the Atlantic Ocean to San Francisco, where she attended the launch of a new smartphone, seated in the front row no less.

The only downside of her trip, however, seemed to be American low-cost carriers, which, according to her, would even show Indian ones in good light in comparison.



Pic/Satej Shinde

Hold on a sec there

Actor Malaika Arora Khan seems to have something to say to ace lensman Daboo Ratnani during a photo shoot for a reality show for models, at a studio in Madh Island yesterday.

Coming soon: Churchgate's colour splash

Leading contemporary artist Eduardo Kobra is best known for his large-scale, vibrant murals. In fact, the Brazilian artist and his team bagged a Guinness World Record last year for the largest spray-painted mural for the Rio 2016 Olympics.



Eduardo Kobra

Next week, Kobra comes to Mumbai to kick-start the second edition of St+Art Mumbai 2017, a festival by the non-profit St+art India Foundation that works on art projects in public spaces.



The mural for the Rio 2016 Olympics

The artist, whose iconic creations include portraits of David Bowie, Albert Einstein and Mother Teresa among other famous personalities, will create a piece of art on the outer façade of Churchgate railway station. He is one of the 30 national, international and urban designers who will add a splash of colour to Mumbai's neighbourhoods during the course of the fest, which will continue till December.

When museums come together

Every museum has a story to tell. But imagine how much stronger the narrative would be when three museums from across the country and the world come together.



Dancing Shiva, AD 870-920, National Museum, New Delhi, and (right) Statue of a Woman, 2400 BC, British Museum

The city's history buffs are in for a treat as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya hosts India and the World: A History in Nine Stories next month. It is a collaboration between CSMVS, the British Museum in London and the National Museum, New Delhi, and focuses on the struggles that different countries have waged against conquest and colonial oppression since time immemorial.

New kid on the music block

The name Chadrika Darbari aka Rika, on BBC Radio 1's Best New Pop Top 10 list last week, got us intrigued, especially since other artistes on the list include the likes of BTS, Ed Sheeran and Miley Cyrus.

The singer in question is a 17-year-old, born to an Indian father and Serbian mother, living in north-west London. The song that made it to the list is called No Need, and Darbari will also be performing at Trafalgar Square on October 15 for BBC's Diwali festival. A new star in the making? We will have to wait and watch.