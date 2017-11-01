Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Raj Bhavan goes green

Those who have soaked in the lush greenery and grandeur of Raj Bhavan would know that exploring the sprawling premises on foot can become tiresome after a point.

Keeping up with the growing number of visitors to the state Governor's residence, and to develop it further as an eco-friendly tourist attraction, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation unveiled a battery-operated vehicle on site yesterday, which was inaugurated by Governor C Vidyasagar Rao.

More battery-operated vehicles, we hear, will be seen at eco-sensitive zones identified across Maharashtra. Mumbai can certainly do with more no-vehicle zones, we say.

Funnybones wins in Bengaluru

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna seems to have it all. Last week saw a stage adaptation of her short story Salaam, Noni Appa (from the book The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad) by Lillete Dubey, an event that had as many stars as a film premier in attendance.

And now we hear that the same book has been given the title of the Most Popular Book at the recently-concluded Bangalore Literature Festival. Other writers in the category included Chetan Bhagat, Karan Johar (it's Bollywood all the way at lit fests, too) Durjoy Dutta and Ravi Subramanian. What's next we wonder, a glitzy film adaptation?



Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Not friends with Neha?

Karan Johar strikes a pose with Shweta Nanda at a promotional shoot for an upcoming television show, as Neha Dhupia looks on.

The question is on you, chef!

It's one thing for Indians to get into thrill mode when it comes to sitting on the 'hot seat' at Kaun Banega Crorepati but another high altogether when you are the answer to a question. This was exactly the sentiment that celeb chef Vikas Khanna expressed when he tweeted on social media after his name was the 'sahi jawab' to a question posed by Big B to guests Vidya Balan and Yuvraj Singh.

The duo were asked to name the celebrity chef who was once given the title of the Hottest Chef in the US by People Magazine. Ritu Dalmia, Manish Mehrotra and Sanjeev Kapoor were the other names in the multiple-choice question. Balan, who had a blast with the dapper cricketer on set, chose correctly. Khanna was over the moon when he spotted the segment, and tweeted, "Never thought this would happen." KBC trivia nerds, take note.

Tirthan calling

How often have you felt that you can do wonders with your pen, if only you could get away from the city? If you have an ongoing manuscript, a fully sponsored writing fellowship in the Tirthan Valley could get the creative juices flowing. Organised by a writing platform, it hosts four writers for 15 days, providing them with access to publishers, too. Writers then give back to the community through workshops, and open mics in Himachal cities. If you are keen to give it a shot, check yourquote.in

Laugh with Papa CJ

A Delhi-based oncology care clinic recently tied up with stand-up comedian Papa CJ's (right, in pic) philanthropic initiative to help cancer patients rediscover laughter through their treatment. The collaboration saw stand-up comedian Papa CJ take the stage at the clinic and entertaining 50 patients and their families with his rib-tickling humour.

"I thoroughly enjoyed bringing smiles on the faces of patients. I also taught them laughter yoga via a live session, and the clinic has promised to continue the activity on an ongoing basis. As a part of The Papa CJ Happiness Project, I will continue to programme pro bono performances throughout the year for patients, their families, doctors and nurses," says Papa CJ.