Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Digital chic

Being on the cover of a leading fashion glossy will always be something that Bollywood's hip set looks forward to. And it's not just the actors but fashion designers, too, who vie for their latest collections to be featured. But it looks like Indian designers are finally warming up to the idea of having their own magazines, something that we have seen international design houses do with pizzazz.

After Pernia Qureshi and Payal Singhal, designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock have launched their magazine, with Sonakshi Sinha heating things up on the cover. Also making it to the edition is star fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, model Ujjwala Raut, Evelyn Sharma (in pic), among others.

The football ninja

Fans of freestyle football are in for a treat from the Land of the Rising Sun. Japanese freestyle star Kotaro 'Tokura' Tokuda will be in the city this week to interact with freestyle football communities and conduct workshops. Tokuda gained international fame after winning a world championship title in 2012.



Pic Courtesy/Redbull

He is known for ninja-style tricks and acrobatic moves. The highlight of the artiste's trip will be a performance at an awards ceremony. On his visit to the country, Tokuda mentions, "I look forward to visiting India and to experience the craze of the freestyle soccer community there." Time to hit the football field.



Pic/Satej Shinde

Where's the Pajama party?

Actor Alia Bhat goes sleepwear-chic on the set of an ad shoot at Film City, Goregaon, last evening.

Swansong for Tom

Of all the projects Tom Alter was part of towards the end of his battle with cancer. A horror feature film, Out of Time is about a young man puzzled by the mysterious disappearance of his father. Directed by Arijit Lahiri, the film aims to treat Indian audiences to some intelligent entertainment, where instead of fighting gory ghosts, the lead character gets stuck in an endless time loop.

But because of this deviance from formulaic horror films, it has failed to convince production houses. With 80 per cent of the shoot and editing done through personal funding, the film is now up for crowdfunding on Wishberry to meet the remaining cost of Rs 30 lakh. If you think this swansong deserves to be released, pitch in. The campaign lasts for another 16 days.

Valson Thampu wants to tell all

Although it's not uncommon to find students protesting against heads of institutions, perhaps no one has been as controversial a figure as Reverend Valson Thampu, the former principal of St Stephen's College in Delhi. Thampu stepped in as the principal of the college in 2007, and served right until his tenure ended in 2016.

In these nine years, Thampu found himself embroiled in controversies right from the start, when allegations were made that he had been "illegally appointed". Several other incidents followed, including claims that he had tried to convert an administrative officer to Christianity, and his inaction when a research scholar reached out to him when a professor sexually harassed her.

Now, Thampu has come out with a tell-all memoir, titled On a Stormy Course, in which he reportedly sheds light on several of these issues. For those who love the scent of a scandal (or two, or more), this book is sure to be a page-turner.

Barkha Dutt's got a power corridor

After This Unquiet Land, where TV journalist Barkha Dutt narrated her life experiences while on the job, this time around, Dutt is set to write a book that reflects on the last two decades of Indian politics.

Called Power; it will chronicle the shift in the government from the Congress to the BJP through the eyes of its heavyweights and foot soldiers. Known for her no-holds-barred reportage and probing interviews, we're pretty sure that this new title from Dutt will make for a heady dose of politics, and everything in between.