Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

We love you, K..K..Kiran

The adulation among the audience is apparent when Sahitya Akademi-winning writer Kiran Nagarkar makes an entry over the weekend at Sophia College where a literary event was held to celebrate the author's works. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Miss with the most masala

While KJo called her the 'scoop police of Bollyland', Deepika Padukone's salute bestowed her with the title of trendsetter on the book's jacket. Such glowing praise translates into one helluva endorsement for Miss Malini aka Malini Agarwal's soon-to-release book #To The Moon. It carries a tagline too: How I blogged my way to Bollywood; reminding the reader of how this one-time RJ who had a sizeable fan following, decided to rewrite the rules of Bollywood when it came to scooping up the masala and goss. Going by the buzz that it is already creating in the virtual world, we'll be waiting to see how much emerges from the book itself.



Artwork from Vyasa

Comics invasion in New Delhi

The Delhi Comic Arts Festival, cleverly abbreviated as DeCAF, will kick off at the India International Centre in the capital today as India's answer to Comic Con. But while the latter has mass appeal, the former is meant for people who make comics. The inaugural edition, says Anindya Roy, the festival's founder, will be more of a test drive to fine-tune the event for the future. It will involve showcases and presentations by international and homegrown artists and publishers, though the plan is to eventually include comic-based art installations, performances, and more experimental presentations in later editions. Roy admits that he had to pool in his own money to get the show going. And kudos to him for that, since DeCAF is a much-needed initiative in a country that doesn't give due importance to the art form.



Srinagar, Kashmir, 1948

How Henri Cartier-Bresson saw India

It's been 13 years since iconic French humanist photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson breathed his last, but his frames continue to resonate in the art world. Next week, the auction house Phillips will conclude the fall sale season with rare Cartier-Bresson prints.



HCB, Women at the Mahdum Shah Ziarat mosque, Srinagar, Kashmir. ©Henri Cartier-Bresson/ Magnum Photos

There will be 120 lots from the private collection of the photographer's last dealer, Peter Fetterman, including some of his most iconic works of India including Mahatma Gandhi's funeral pyre, a post-Partition refugee camp at Kurukshetra, everyday life in Kashmir as well as photographs from his travels across Rajasthan. Following the New York sale, there will be a world tour of key auction highlights in London, Paris and LA.

What's ticking in this boiler room?

For those who aren't familiar with Boiler Room, it is a streaming service for underground electronic music that was founded in London in 2010. The distinguishing factor about the videos it releases is that they put the focus on the musicians instead of the attendees at the live gigs. The Boiler Room's focus is shifting to New Delhi next week, where Mumbai girl Kini Rao will be manning the turntable. "Whatever I have been playing and collecting over the last couple of months, and whatever I love listening to at home or clubs, is what I'll be playing," which is the sort of answer that makes us say, "Atta girl."

Democratic tunes in today's times

In times when politicians are placing bounties on the heads of actors over their fictitious roles in films, Aisi Taisi Democracy has dropped a new song, titled The History Song. Written by lyricist-comedian Varun Grover and satirist Sanjay Rajoura, and sung by Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram (in pic) — all members of the collective — it gives a catchy tune to an issue that needs to be discussed. Known to always voice his opinion (remember Agle Janam Mujhe Gaiyya He Kijo?), in this track, Ram makes a reference to the ongoing Padmavati controversy. A particular line in the song — "Jo na apna agenda hai, usko mita hi denge hum (If the fact doesn't fit in with our agenda, we will erase it)" — seems to be an accurate description of the current political scenario in our country.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here