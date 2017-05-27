Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Harsha Bhogle and Anita

Winning mantras in chaste Hindi

His warm smile in place, Harsha Bhogle recalls how former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting would give his all to fielding because that extra one per cent could make or beak the game. He then makes his point through another example of how an airline lost him as a customer because it didn’t take care of the smaller things - all in chaste Hindi. While Harsha, with fellow IIM grad and wife Anita, has been delivering lectures on learning management lessons through sports for a while now and has penned the book, The Winning Way, for the same, we hear the digital version of the lecture series is now available in Hindi.

With the IPL fresh in our minds, we can still picture Sunil Gavaskar switching to Hindi during the season. A winning mantra, this?



Nandita Das

Simply Nandita

This may be the first time Nandita Das is attending the Cannes Film Festival as a director, but she has been a regular at the prestigious event for years now, and unlike most of her dolled up Bollywood (and Hollywood) counterparts, not once has she tried to ‘ace’ the red carpet look. Elegant sarees and an occasional salwar kameez has been her signature style, and this year is no different. Draped in a simple peach saree with minimal make-up and sans jewellery, she focussed on the task at hand - getting the word out on her upcoming film, Manto. Das had recently shared with mid-day that while Cannes may appear to be about red carpet fashion, that’s just one aspect of it. “Ultimately, it depends on what you want to focus on - films or fashion, it is your choice,” she had said.

Kanan Gill

Kanan on a roll

After starring opposite Sonakshi Sinha in the movie Noor recently, Kanan Gill is back in action with his series, Keep it Real. The trailer for the same didn’t disappoint as the stand-up comic, much with his signature awkwardness, gave a glimpse of what’s in store for us. Talking about simple things like mosquito woes and single kid struggles to the Constitution of India, Gill surely has his fans reeled in again for good.

A video about Aunt Flo

It’s unfortunate that despite all the progress we’ve made as a society, the taboo surrounding menstruation continues to exist. Well in time for Menstrual Hygiene Day tomorrow, and in an attempt to dispel myths and raise awareness about the subject, digital channel Blush has teamed up with two graphic designers, Aditi Gupta and Tuhin Paul, to create an educational video titled Menstrupedia. Gupta and Paul have created a comic book by the same name, which educates girls living in smaller cities in matters of menstrual hygiene in a fun way, despite them being in an environment where even mothers shy away from broaching the subject with their daughters. The duo said, “We wanted to bridge the gap between menstruation and conversations around it... this video serves our purpose about the need to communicate to daughters about changes in the body during periods.” Here’s to more initiatives like this one.

Peace meal

These days, it is not uncommon to find words like vegan, gluten-free and organic bandied around restaurant menus. Now, Ayurvedic food is added to that mix. Aharveda is a new restaurant in Khar that is set to open its doors on Saturday. The brainchild of Dr Harish Shetty - the man behind Radha Krishna and Golden Charriot - it aims to serve wholesome, nutritious, balanced meals. So, what’s really new here? For one, Aharveda’s dinner service shuts at 8 pm because they believe dinner must be consumed before that hour to give your body the chance to properly absorb the nutrients. The menu has it all - North Indian, Thai, Mexican and Italian dishes, from Makai Shorba, Thai Paratha Platters to Quinoa Pasta and Kathi Rolls. Can healthy be tasty? We’ll keep you posted on that front.