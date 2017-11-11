Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Sassoon Dock's arty shift

The St+art Mumbai 2017 Urban Art Festival kicked off the The Sassoon Dock Art Project yesterday as artists from India and the world brought the otherwise grey neighbourhood to life with their on-site installations and murals that have been in progress since October-end.



A volunteer preps before the inauguration at Sassoon Dock. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

The dock land will transform into an experiential public art exhibition, with a line-up of events including curatorial walks, music and dance performances for every weekend of November and December.

Child's play

As Children's Day nears, malls and restaurants are gearing up with treats and activities to spoil kids rotten. But for many, having a toy to play with still remains a luxury.

Khilauna, a short film directed by Mumbai-based filmmaker Rajat Agrawal, is about a a not-so-fortunate boy, who finds a toy and creates an imaginary world around to escape life's hardships.

Screened at the Urban World Film Festival in New York in September, the film will release online on November 14. Watch it. We think it's a timely reflection on the many kinds of childhood this country sees.

When a chef becomes fanboy

Last week, when this diarist who is a food nerd, went bhaji shopping with Kolkata-based chef Shaun Kenworthy, we learnt that we share a mutual admiration for a celebrated Mumbaikar chef. Turns out that the Brit, who was in town to consult on a menu for a Breach Candy restaurant, was bowled over by Garima Arora's food, just like we were.

Shaun Kenworthy with Garima Arora

While we relished her creations at a pop-up at Mahalaxmi's Masque, he tasted her fare at Gaa, her Bangkok restaurant. "I had a great evening at Gaa. It was actually Gaggan [Anand] who invited me to drop by for dinner. Garima got a good amount of time to sit, chat and ponder the world of food with us. She's young, interested and full of ideas.

The food was delicious, and I look forward to chomping through her next reincarnation of the tasting menu. She works with nostalgia, ingredients close to her heart and simple techniques. Most chefs, whether street vendors or a Heston Blumenthal, need no more than a stove, pan and some good ingredients to work with."

Calling indie-heads

Why would a trade event in Chennai be of any interest to a indie music or film buff from Mumbai, you might ask. IndiEarth Xchange, now in its sixth edition can easily be dubbed as the Woodstock of the independent music and film industry where the best minds will put their heads together and creative juices are expected to flow.

The three-day affair to be held this month-end will have a fair bit of music as well, with Apache Indian - the poster boy for desi rap from the UK - headlining the festival, along with a host of other international artistes like Steak (France) and Dubmatrix (Canada), apart from homegrown talent like Oceantied and Prabhdeep. All the important sessions have been made, except for one little detail about the after party, which, of course, is where the fun will be had after all the serious business.



Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The king of swing

Former batting star Virender Sehwag watches closely as Belgian King Philippe swings a bat during a cricket match at Oval Maidan yesterday. Belgium's royal couple were in the city as part of their India tour to commemorate 70 years of ties between the two countries.

For Soha, our dear daughter

A book release is no longer a simple affair. First comes the announcement of a publishing house's acquisition of the rights to a manuscript.

Then comes a book trailer. Next, closer to announcing the multi-city release dates, comes the unveiling of the book cover. This is the stage that Soha Ali Khan's autobiography is inching towards.

While the actor chose to not take the trailer route, here's what she had to say as she shared the quirky creative of the cover: "Who better for my book cover reveal countdown than the ultimate cover girl, my Amman".

A build-up to her book and tribute to her illustrious parents. Trust the lady who doesn't mind calling herself "moderately famous" to go the hatke way.