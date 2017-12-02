Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

The art of fashion

Back in 2014, the pristine Jindal Mansion on Peddar Road came alive with protruding tentacles by artist Filthy Luker as part of the St+art Mumbai Festival. Next week, the mansion will once again play host to a colourful art installation. This time, fashion designer Manish Arora will showcase his ideas.

“The theme for this art piece is ‘All We Need is Love’. It’s important to end the year on a positive note. Yards of cloth have been pieced together to create the artwork. And true to my style, the final installation will be vibrant, funky and whimsical. I couldn’t have asked for a better canvas and a partner than the Jindal Mansion and St+art Foundation to see my vision,” says Arora.



A heady performance

Choreographer Geeta Kapoor and actor Hrishitaa Bhatt seem impressed by a transgender’s performance .as part of an event to mark World Aids Day at a Bandra five-star hotel last evening.

Nari goes full-length

Until now, we thought Narendra Kumar was tinkering with filmmaking only to create a backdrop while showcasing his clothes. But the selection of his debut short, The Marriage of Shyla Patel, as the opening act at the Brisbane & Queensland International Film Festival, has inspired the designer to prolong his affair with films.

This time, we are told, it’s a full-length motion picture. Kumar hosted a fashion and jazz night at a Khar restaurant on Thursday night. While his partner, Kadambari Lakhani kept guests, including AD Singh, Aditya Hitkari and wife Divya, Upen Patel, Acquin Pais and hedge fund folk, company, Nari dropped in minutes before midnight.

Later, we learnt that he was delayed because he had a dinner date with Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover. Perhaps he hopes to feature the couple in his next film? We promise to keep you posted.

Five-star appearance only, Pooja?

On World Aids Day yesterday, former actor Pooja Bedi, in collaboration with a health foundation, became part of an initiative to distribute one lakh condoms in the slum areas of Mumbai.



But before the actual distribution, Bedi kicked things off with a press conference in the more familiar environs of a five-star lounge in Juhu - and that was that. With no sign of her in Dharavi, we learnt later that the real job had been left for others from the project. Call it a cameo?

Remembering the refugee

On World Refugee Day that was observed on November 30, Mumbai’s Jews and the Consul General of Israel-Mumbai Yaccov Finkelstien (inset) paid tribute to Jewish refugees uprooted in the Arab world.

This included the screening of The Pomegranate of Reconciliation and Honor, a documentary by professor Ada Aharoni (in pic).

The professor, also a Jewish refugee from Egypt, thanked filmmaker Richard Kazn Young and the Jewish Joint Distribution Committee via a message, appreciating the fact that the film was screened in Mahatma Gandhi’s India.

French theatre for young minds

Here’s an opportunity for kids to discover plays from around the world. Next week, Cie Akselere, a theatre company in France, travels to Mumbai with two plays, Sleeping Beauty (in pic) and Grandfather’s House.

While the former is a modern-day adaptation of the fairytale where the princess is born in the suburbs of urban Liverpool, Russian-French artist Marc Chagall’s painting, The Grandfather Clock With Blue Wing, inspires the latter.

Replete with puppets, shadow art and object theatre, both the plays will be staged for schools and families at Mahalaxmi’s G5A as part of Tifli (Persian: childhood), a theatre fest for children and young audiences presented by ASSITEJ India.