Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier



Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Jackie ki dadagiri

Actor Jackie Shroff jokes with the photographers as he makes an appearance at a salon opening in Khar on Saturday.



Prajakta Koli

Not taking it lying down

Last year, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli of the viral channel Mostly Sane, reached out to fans to write to her about the problems they were going through. What she didn't expect were 1,000-odd emails in her inbox — most from teens, who claimed to be suicidal. "I saw a pattern. Many of them were upset either because they were tall, fat, too thin or dark, or because they didn't feel beautiful. I realised that the effects of body shaming were damaging," Koli told this diarist.'

The 22-year-old decided to write a song, which released this week. The sassy video track, released by One Digital Entertainment, features artistes like Raftaar. Go watch an apt anthem against body shamers.

Greg gets slammed again

Greg Chappell has been attacked yet again by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in his recently-released film and there's no reason to believe the Australian will not be slammed again.

Chappell who was coach when India fared disastrously in the 2007 World Cup, has not reacted sharply to what various Indian players have said about him. Whatever little he had to say, he said in his book a few years ago and the odd interview Down Under.

We revisited the Australian great's 2011 book Fierce Focus to read up on what he said about Tendulkar. Yes, he mentions Tendulkar's reluctance to bat at No. 4 leading up to the World Cup, but Chappell also appreciated the stress of expectations Tendulkar was soaking in. He wrote: "Nobody was carrying that pressure more than Sachin. Not even Don Bradman carried expectations like this, and Sachin had been bearing it from 1989. It was unrelenting. The only time he left his room in India was to go to the ground."

If Chappell watches the film, he'd probably appreciate Tendulkar more, although he would probably be red-faced when it comes to the part about him.



Pic/Neville Sukhia

Paint me a song

Bangalore-based electronica producer Jayanth Ramachandra, aka Sine Painter, just released his first EP URL Utopias. Along with being trippy and addictive, the album is also available for streaming on a 360 degree interactive website designed by Jayanth himself. The aim is to create an enriching aural and visual journey for listeners. We logged on and found ourselves zoning out to the music and visuals, which respond to your mouse as well. "The EP is based on the Internet as a place of escape and a comfort zone for myself when I found the world too overwhelming," says Jayanth. Who needs a high?



Sanjay Garg and Rosemary Crill

Monkey Business in London

Designer Sanjay Garg now has his eyes set on London. Come June, the founder of Raw Mango will hold a two-day exhibit of his creations at Asia House. But before the exhibit goes public, a sneak preview will be offered to an exclusive guest list of 65,

on June 2.

That's not all. Garg, who has championed the revival of heritage textiles in India, will be in conversation with Rosemary Crill, former senior curator of Victoria & Albert Museum, where the two will enlighten the audience about the common ground they share — a passion for weaves. Their talk will focus on the commonly held perception of India and the innovations that are occurring around the same, but unknown beyond borders. Crill and Garg first met in 2010, the year when he won the British Council's Young Fashion Entrepreneur of The Year Award.

"He visited Victoria & Albert Museum at that time, where he actually spent a day with Rosemary. Garg is well versed with her works and they struck a connection. She too has a strong connect to India," says Malika Verma Kashyap, strategic director of Garg's label, Raw Mango.



Matthieu Foss. Pic/Sneha Trivedi

Photo call

We hear that photography specialist Matthieu Foss, who has co-curated an ongoing exhibition of Man Ray's works, has now taken on the role of a curriculum designer for Ecole intuit.lab. Starting July 25, the Prabhadevi institution will start its new programme on photography, which Foss has framed. While Foss, won't be teaching as part of the programme, enrolling students can expect him to drop by for guest lectures along with leading curators, critics and editors. We are sure many of us will be tempted to sign up especially since Foss says that it won't be just focused on technical strength but on developing a critical eye, too.