Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Shilpa Shetty Kundra tries to get Baba Ramdev's attention for a selfie at a dance reality show at Filmcity, Goregaon, last evening. Pic/Falguni Agrawal

Jitish Kalat's roll of honour, courtesy NYT

In the weeks leading up to the Second World War, a peace message from India was sent to Adolf Hitler, in an attempt to stop him from embarking on the pogrom. Written by none other than Mahatma Gandhi, the letter went unheeded, leading to unprecedented human suffering.

This became the premise of Mumbai-based artist Jitish Kallat's installation, Covering Letter, an immersive installation and video projection of Gandhi's words, which travelled to the Philadelphia Museum of Art in November last year.

The installation, which was on view until March this year, has now been chosen among the Best Art of 2017 by the The New York Times, the much-anticipated list looks at the best of international and Indian shows. A fitting way to put India on the global art map.

Who's that guy?

We couldn't stop grinning when we spotted this one doing the rounds on social media recently. Here are a few clues: He's a funny man. He's toured extensively across the US.

His take on the history of India is funnier. Got it? Well, he is none other than Vir Das. The comic shared this photograph with the caption: 'Having a bad hair day? Look at this picture. You'll feel better. And no...I didn't deal (with) drugs.' We're wondering how fans of the stand up superstar would react today if Das were to sport this hairdo.

A street for every city guide

A new profession seems to be making its mark around SoBo's heritage precincts on weekends. On one such pleasant Sunday morning, this diarist succumbed to a request to play guide, and conducted a walk around crowd-free Colaba, Fort and Ballard Estate.

Much to her surprise, she wasn't alone; at nearly every street en route, guides, armed with a book or photocopied prints, could be spotted leading groups, pointing towards a spire, a roundel or the beam of a building. The groups were a mix of European tourists, NRIs and Mumbaikars. This, a far cry from a decade ago, this diarist recalls, when all she had for company were doodhwallahs and newspaper vendors. We like.

Vishal's jungle jive

Indie music festival NH7 Weekender manages to pique music lovers every year with its artiste roster. One of the biggest names this season was rocker Steve Vai, Cigarettes After Sex and director/musician Vishal Bharadwaj.

A debut at the event, Bharadwaj performed the best of his works from his 20-year career. A surprise guest on stage was his singer wife Rekha Bharadwaj. The biggest treat for music fans, many of who were '90s kids, was the final song of the night, Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai, from The Jungle Book.

Cookbooks and celebrity chefs

What happens when the famous five get together? In this case, they don't venture on an adventure to a treasure island but whip up mouthwatering recipes. Leading chefs and restaurateurs Gresham Fernandes, Kelvin Cheung, Pooja Dhingra, Sabyasachi Gorai and Zorawar Kalra have contributed recipes for the first cookbook by Foodhall, slated for a January release.

While you can expect an ode to modern Indian cuisine in Kalra's section, Gorai or chef Saby, as he's fondly known, showcases Mediterranean flavours. With dishes like warm mushroom salad, Fernandes highlights the simplicity of modern European cuisine. The book also features Cheung's pumpkin congee and Dhingra's kesar pista cupcakes and falooda-inspired rose chia pudding. If this doesn't inspire you to don the apron and get cooking, what will?

