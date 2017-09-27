Age no bar

"I met her eight years ago and we eventually became friends. I think she is very attractive and my intuition said that she would be right for the campaign. Many models are not usually comfortable with a relaxed fit but she did great.

My friends thought I was joking when I told LouLou will be shooting for the campaign. And if the buyers don't get it, they aren't the right audience," says Jaipur-based designer Chinar Farooqui.

The model in question is Isla Van Damme, known as LouLou in the design circle. A Belgian settled in Chennai, LouLou is the visual merchandiser for fashion and home store Bungalow 8, which will launch Farooqui's new line next week.

A great move in an ageist industry, we think. The septuagenarian is the star of the campaign shoot of a collection inspired by dry flowers saved in the pages of a book that create nostalgia and bring back pleasant memories of travels.

Celebrating the pocket museum in London

Last December, when New Delhi-based artist Dayanita Singh came to Mumbai with Museum Bhavan, it was packed in a suitcase. Now, this collection of nine mobile museums, featuring photographs displayed as book objects in wooden frames, has transformed into a pocket museum, which can be installed in more intimate spaces, like one's home.

It reflects her belief that "the same images will give you a different experience with the way they are displayed", which she had shared with this diarist. Housed in a handmade box, the museum also includes a book of conversations.

This weekend, Singh will launch the pocket museum book at Tate Modern in the UK. In conversation with curator Stephanie Rosenthal, the 55-year-old artist will share her passion for books and highlight how Museum Bhavan creates a new space between publishing and the museum, where books have as much artistic value as prints hanging on a gallery wall.

Too busy to cook? Jamie can help

In keeping with the current trend of cookbooks catering to working professionals, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has just released a new title. Called 5 Ingredients – Quick and Easy Food, it aims to be 'your new best friend in the kitchen.' The book is supposedly packed with no-fuss, budget-friendly recipes that you can rustle up in a jiffy, with each recipe also being accompanied by a visual ingredient guide.



Jamie Oliver

Mind you, when Oliver says five ingredients, he's actually referring to the number of key ingredients, so you won't get away with putting in very little work. We wonder whether any of the dishes will make it to Oliver's Lower Parel-based pizzeria, which seems to be struggling with not-so-pleasant guest reviews.



Pic/Shadab Khan

Salaam from Salman

Actor Salman Khan greets the media from the balcony of a Lokhandwala housing society, as part of a promotional event held for his upcoming TV show.

The Indo-US dandiya war

The US Consulate, Mumbai, is in the grip of Navratri fever. After going on a weekend shopping spree for the perfect dandiya outfit, the American employees of the consulate seem to have taken some secret dance lessons, too, when they sprang a surprise on their Indian counterparts recently.

Matching their moves on every beat, Team USAâÂÂgave them serious competition as seen in a video posted online. The #DandiyaDanceOff, as it is called, is inviting users to vote for their favourite team. Going by what we saw, it won't be an easy decision.

Dhoni's words in a foreword

Despite giving up his captaincy last year, former Indian skipper MS Dhoni remains a mercurial presence on and off the field. Now, he has been roped in by Penguin Random House to pen a foreword for Shoot. Die. Fly. by Rachna Bisht Rawat. The book, targeted at young readers, celebrates India's armed forces with 21 stories of valour by brave men and women.

A source from the publisher told this diarist that Lt Colonel Dhoni was the obvious choice since he remains an icon, and at the same time, is also a part of the Indian Army in a certain capacity (as territorial officer). He was also excited to come on board as it meant reaching out to the country's youth to consider a career in the armed forces. Well played, again.