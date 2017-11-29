Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Rock the consulate

How often do you get to listen to an American jazz quartet jam with a desi percussion band? Guests at the US Consulate, Mumbai, were treated to such a jugalbandi to mark 70 years of US-India relations when New York City-based Ari Roland Jazz Quartet performed at a fusion event with Dharavi Rocks yesterday.



American drummer Keith Balla jams with Dharavi Rocks members at the session in Bandra Kurla Complex. Pic/Shadab Khan

While the former is inspired by the great masters of jazz - Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday, Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie - Dharavi Rocks comprises economically disadvantaged teens and young adults, and is the result of a joint educational project between an NGO and a music venue. But the diverse music inspirations synced beautifully. Last evening, the quartet also performed to a packed audience at a Vile Parle auditorium.

Nari likes to jazz it up

Jazz currently seems to be the flavour of the city's night out scene going by the programme schedules of clubs. Now, another address, Arth in Khar, will join this list with their fashion, malt and jazz nights. Kicking things off in style will be fashion guru Narendra Kumar and jazz artiste Lydia Hendrikje Hornung who will be bringing the night alive with their lines and music.



Narendra Kumar

"Jazz was music that brought glamour to fashion. Look back at style icons like the Rat Pack, and books like The Great Gatsby to realise the role of jazz in fashion. A lot of fashion shows reflect a strong influence of music, and jazz in particular. I'm really excited to be a part of this special night, as it's an amazing fusion of fashion, jazz and most importantly, great people," shared the man about this new gig in town.



Pic/Ashish Raje

Always two steps behind Panditji

Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia's pet retriever gives him company as the icon chats with Pandit Satish Vyas and Sayali Talwakar as his music school yesterday.

Another talking point at Mood I

As the countdown to India's largest college festival draws near, the buzz on the Powai campus is huge. From science and technology to the arts, the itinerary gets bigger every year.



Business guru Narayana Murthy and P Chidambaram

This time, IIT-B has added a section called Eloquence to their literature festival, which in its debut, will feature a panel comprising ex finance minister P Chidambaram and business guru Narayana Murthy, who will chat about demonetisation and GST. A cracker of a session, this should be.

A new sport, this!

This meme nearly fooled us for an advert for New Zealand tourism, when we first chanced upon it on social media. The funny folks at EIC (East India Comedy) decided to jump into the controversy around SLB's new film, what with it seeming as endless as the second half of many of his sagas.



Pic courtesy/East India Comedy Twitter account

It had us in splits in the middle of a deadline-driven day in the newsroom. SLB, why not take a chill pill until the tamasha settles down, and attempt attempt the other three adventure sports you see in the poster?

Pink City readies for literary mela

The dates for what is considered as Asia's largest literary festival have been announced, and Jaipur is set to slip into mela mode. For five days, from January 25-29, the Pink City will play host to over 250 speakers at the iconic Diggi Palace. The first list of 60 speakers is out, and it includes one helluva line-up.



Ustad Zakir Hussain

It boasts of a robust list from the literature world, one that includes Akhil Sharma, award-winning writer and creative writing professor; Amy Tan, author of the widely adapted book The Joy Luck Club; Helen Fielding, English novelist and author of the iconic Bridget Jones's Diary; Michael Rezendes, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter from The Boston Globe's Spotlight team; Pico Iyer, travel essayist and novelist and Man Booker winner and author of The English Patient, Michael Ondaatje.



Pico Iyer

The arts will be well represented as well, with award-winning Indian film director and producer Anurag Kashyap; Indian classical dancer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Sonal Mansingh; Academy and Tony Award-winning British playwright and screenwriter Tom Stoppard; and Grammy Award-winning tabla maestro Zakir Hussain on the speaker list. The 2018 edition will cover 15 Indian and over 20 world languages during the literary and cultural extravaganza.