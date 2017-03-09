Mumbai doctors enter record books; Eman gets one step closer to dancing with Hrithik

Sleeve gastrectomy on Tuesday goes off smoothly; Eman to lose another 100 kg within a year



Eman Ahmed Abdulati before being put on the liquid diet; and in post-operative care

Mumbai's doctors have pulled off a world record. The most eagerly awaited surgery on Egyptian national Eman Ahmed Abdulati, 36, touted to be the world's heaviest woman at 500 kg, has finally taken place. On Tuesday, leading bariatric surgeon Dr Muffazal Lakdawala and his team performed a Laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy (LSG) on Eman, who was already a 100 kg lighter at the time thanks to a strict liquid diet regimen, at Charni Road's Saifee Hospital.

Laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy involves removal of around 75 per cent of the stomach, leaving a narrow tube or 'sleeve' behind.

The team of doctors were waiting for the results of genetic tests for 36 monogenic disorders to find the reason behind her life-threatening obesity, but later decided to go ahead with the surgery without them on Tuesday.

Doctors said the surgery went off without a hitch. Earlier, there were concerns of how Eman would react under strong doses of anaesthesia. Her post-surgery recovery is going smoothly, they said. All her vital signs are optimal and she has begun consuming fluids orally.

mid-day broke Eman Ahmed Abdulati's story on Dec 7, 2016

In a statement, Charni Road-based Saifee Hospital said, “We are happy that the medical team successfully performed the surgery on Eman Ahmed. Eman underwent a laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy on March 7... She had an uneventful surgery and anaesthesia course.”

Before being wheeled into surgery, Eman weighed around 380 kg. She is expected to lose at least another 100 kg over the next year.

The hospital said the next course of action would be to address all associated health problems and get her fit enough to fly back home to Alexandria, Egypt.

mid-day’s report on Feb 11 on Eman’s arrival in Mumbai

Eman arrived in Mumbai on February 11, two months after mid-day broke her story — she hadn't left home in 25 years — owing to severe lymphedema (swelling in arms or legs) and water retention.

The family had nearly given up hope of restoring Eman's quality of life when it approached Dr Lakdawala as a last-ditch effort.

Moved by the family's plight, Dr Lakdawala offered to perform a surgery.

She was put on a liquid diet on February 13 to make her lose 50 kg in 20 days in the hope of qualifying for the surgery. She surpassed all expectations by losing 100 kg.