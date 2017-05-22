Mumbai doctors face jail threat while on tour in Hong Kong

Tour operator's failure to pay his Chinese counterpart led to a group of 25 doctors from Mumbai undergoing a harrowing experience. They were threatened with imprisonment and denied services as a result.

According to a report by DNA, the doctors and their families received a tour package to Hong Kong, Macau and Shenzhen by the Malad Medical Association (MMA). A sum of Rs 58 lakh was paid to one Vinayak Zarekar, who owns the Opex Tour and Travels and they commenced their journey on May 16.

But, to their surprise the local tour operator in Shenzhen denied them any services and ordered them out of their hotel rooms and threatened to hand them over to the Chinese POlice, after Zarekar was unsuccessful in paying them the required amount. An FIR has been registered with the Dahisar Police against Zarekar and members of the MMA wrote to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Managing trustee, MMA, Dr Anil Suchak later confirmed that after Zarekar managed to pay the China-based agent, the doctors and their family members were able to continue the tour without incident.