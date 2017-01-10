Mumbai double murder: Chintan Upadhyay seeks power of attorney for kin

Chintan Upadhyay (pictured) filed an application before the Dindoshi Sessions court on Monday, seeking a power of attorney and an authority letter to give his brother access to his bank account and locker.

Chintan filed the application through his lawyer Bharat Manghani, stating that he has one HDFC bank account in Malad and a bank locker in Delhi. He sought to enable his brother Yabin Upadhyay to operate both, for which Chintan will be required to sign the necessary documents before a notary.

The Crime Branch filed a reply objecting to the application, stating that Chintan might destroy any evidence in the Delhi locker and might misuse the privileges if the application is allowed.