Mumbai double murder accused Chintan Upadhyay paints his pain on canvas



The 6x5 ft painting is a metaphor for pining for freedom while trapped behind bars

Freedom may be out of reach for celebrated artist Chintan Upadhyay while he faces trial for the murder of his ex-wife Hema and her lawyer, but ironically, his painting on the theme of incarceration and freedom could soon escape the prison and make its way to the walls of the chief minister's office.



Chintan Upadhyay

Chintan, who is lodged in Thane Central Jail, has impressed the authorities with his Painting, which captures what it means to pine for freedom behind bars. The 6x5 ft painting, made by joining two canvas frames together, depicts an incarcerated zebra, bleeding from its hoof.

Chintan during a performance art piece

Jail officials did not miss the irony behind the artwork or its title, 'Freedom', but were stirred by its intensity and surreal imagery. The prison authorities were so taken by artwork that they are now considering presenting it to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, as a gift from the state prison department, sources told mid-day.

Cure for depression

Upadhyay started painting a few months ago, on the suggestion of jail authorities, who noticed that he was slipping into depression. "Recently, he also carried out a workshop at Thane jail for other inmates. His work is impeccable," said Kavita Shivdasani, founder of Dagar Pathway Trust, which sponsored the workshop.

'Freedom' was supposed to be one of three paintings that Upadhyay had made for a prisoners' art exhibition in New Delhi. Nearly two dozen paintings have been sent from various prisons across the state.

"The painting was too big to be sent to Delhi. It is presently in the office of Rajvardhan Sinha, IG (prisons), in Byculla," a source said. Upadhyay had earlier also gifted a painting to Sinha.

