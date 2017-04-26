Mumbai duo, who duped wholesalers with fake medicines orders, arrested

Ashutosh Tiwari and Ashish Mishra

It was an educated duo that pulled the long con on Bhavishya Jain, an unassuming medicine wholesaler running his business from Kumbharwada, Girgaum.

What started on October 4, when the duo came in posing as a doctor and a medical representative, ended with their arrest last week after the VP Road police managed to tag them down for duping the supplier of nearly Rs 6 lakh. So well oiled were the two greaseballs that not only did they forge a letterhead to place hefty repeat orders, but even created a make-shift clinic in Malad for Jain's benefit. They are now sitting in judicial custody.

The ruse

On October 4, two men in their late 20s who identified themselves as skin specialist Dr Ashutosh Mishra and medical representative Ashish Tiwari came to Jain's shop to place a bulk order for meds worth R2.90 lakh and even produced a prescription on a registered letterhead.

Later, Tiwari asked Jain to double the order, and even paid Rs 30,000 in advance along with a post-dated cheque for R5.9 lakh. At the time of delivery, Mishra even took Jain to his Madh Clinic, Malad and showed him around.

Satisfied, Jain waited till he got the green light from Dr Mishra, on a Friday. Once the weekend was over, Jain learnt the cheque had bounced due to faulty signature. But, when he called to clarifiy, he was given the go-round by the duo for a couple of weeks, before became unavailable altogether.

But, while Jain filed his complaint with the VP Road police early in November, it was only after verifying his claims that cops filed an FIR in the case.

Cops uncover

During investigations, the cops discovered that the cheque given to Jain came from a bank branch in Nalasopara, which was registered to one Ashutosh Mishra. Turns out, he was not a doctor, but an English literature graduate from Kanpur University and a compounder in a clinic at Nalasopara. After he confessed to his role, he also revealed that Tiwari had helped him, who he knew from his hometown in Jaunpur.

Tiwari's credentials are more jawdropping as he was a dual degree holder (Bachelor of Computer Application and Bachelor of Information and Technology) from a reputable Mumbai college and also worked a medical representative, before they fired him for discrepancies in his work.

After meeting again in Nalasopara, they decided to come together to dupe wholesalers and Jain was their third victim. "The duo has previously duped wholesalers in Nalasopara and Lower Parel and Jain was their third target.

Their basic modus operandi was that they bought medicines and sold it to other doctors at a cheap rate." said an officer from the VP Road police station. "We are checking if there are any more persons involved in it, and how they set up a clinic in Malad for a single night. Both were arrested last week and sent to judicial custody."