Mumbai entry points to get police cover

CP has proposed chowkies at the three entry points of the city to ensure increased vigilance and curb smuggling



Representational picture

You would think this is a slam-dunk and is already being done, but reportedly the three main entry points of the city still do not have 24X7 security from the police. However, that is about to change soon as the commissioner of police, Datta Padsalgikar, recently sent a proposal to all concerned state and civic departments pushing for a permanent base or chowkies for cops at the entry and exit points at Dahisar, Mulund and Mankhurd. This should not only help them strengthen the existing security apparatus, but also curb smuggling and other illegal activities.

Effective action soon

Currently, at these three points, private security men accompany private toll contractors' staffs, and police are sent there only when a situation arises or nakabandi is carried out.

"The move's intent is to strengthen the present security at these entry points. It would also ensure timely and effective action by police when an important and specific information is received," Padsalgikar told mid-day.

Sometimes, the police receive information on a suspect vehicle entering or exiting the city, but by the time they rush to the spot, it may be too late. Sources added that the move is also important, as it will prevent vehicle thieves from making away with stolen goods. As per statistics, over 6 vehicles are stolen daily in Mumbai.

Interestingly, the police have a chowky at Mankhurd, but it doesn't really serve its purpose, as it is far away from the toll naka and is in deep interiors. "If approved, the new chowkies at the entry points with tight vigilance will curb the illegal activities and will also work as a deterrent," Padsalgikar said.

Historically, investigations into chain-snatching and robbery cases have shown that stolen two-wheelers are used to commit the offence.