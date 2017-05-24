Mumbai to try and create new Guinness World Record for largest backward running race

More than 600 people will gather at Powai this Sunday to take part in the largest backwards race



The fastest mile run backwards is 5 min 54.25 sec, achieved by Aaron Yoder (USA) in Lindsborg, Kansas, USA, on November 23 2015. Pic/Guinness World Records

This Sunday, over 600 participants are set to participate in a unique race where the rules of engagement run backwards. In an attempt to create a new Guinness World Record for the largest number of people running a backwards race, a beverage brand launched earlier this month will organise the race at Powai's Hiranandani Gardens, on May 28.

Benefits of backward running include improved leg speed and better posture

We wanted to bring to the table every element of the brand by making people ask themselves: 'What if we held a world record?'", said Harish Mohan (33), founder of Sipwise Beverages, the parent company of the beverage brand, What If. "So, instead of running forward, participants will come together to run backwards and compete (not with each other) to set a world record."



Mohan pointed out that the fad of backwards running has increased over the last two years. "We approached Guinness World Record and found out the current record for the largest backwards run and walk, after which we decided to make an attempt at breaking the record for the largest backwards run."

The required distance for the run can be anywhere between 100 m and 1,500 m. "We have gone for 155 m because that is the longest straight stretch of road at Hiranandani," said Mohan.

But, what if the organisers are unable to reach the magic number of 600 participants? "The idea is that a minimum of 600 people need to take a shot at breaking the record. Of course, the run will continue even if the numbers don't show up as it is still counted as an attempt to break the record."

As of last night, the race had received around 120 online registrations, with another 100 participants of a photowalk group guaranteed to show up.

Participants will be required to run backwards with their feet, hips and shoulder in the opposite direction of travel. Each participant will receive a thank you note from Guinness. They will also be entitled to a discount voucher on a customised Guinness World Record certificate with their name. Participants can register online or at the venue on the day of the race, between 7 am and 8.30 am.