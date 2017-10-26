Mumbai fire: Major blaze near Bandra station caught on camera
A major fire broke out in Garib Nagar in Behrampada at Bandra east on Thursday afternoon at around 4 pm.
Fire breaks out near Bandra station in Mumbai. Pic/Nandish Thaker
Initial reports suggest that there were multiple cylinder blasts that caused the fire outbreak. 16 fire engines and 17 water tankers were rushed to the spot
As per initial reports, one fire-fighter has been injured.
#Fire in #Bandra (e) near station. #BMC and #Railway is taking demolition action against #slums to clear the water pipeline area @mid_day pic.twitter.com/gpWPK482W0— laxman singh (@Laxmantweetsss) October 26, 2017
Multiple cylinder blasts in #GaribNagar at #Bandra east. #Fire is spreading very fast. Till now no casuality #Mumbai@mid_day— laxman singh (@Laxmantweetsss) October 26, 2017
Earlier Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Western Railway carried out slum demolition near Bandra station.
Harbour Line trains services both up and down have been temporarily closed for safety purposes.
Fire near Bandra station. Pic/Ashish Rane
More details awaited...
Video of #Fire in #GaribNagar slums in #Bandra east. It has touched to #skywalk part connecting to station.— laxman singh (@Laxmantweetsss) October 26, 2017
From Whatsapp@mid_day #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/KIxuPoz7Vl