A major fire broke out in Garib Nagar in Behrampada at Bandra east on Thursday afternoon at around 4 pm.

Fire breaks out near Bandra station in Mumbai. Pic/Nandish Thaker

Initial reports suggest that there were multiple cylinder blasts that caused the fire outbreak. 16 fire engines and 17 water tankers were rushed to the spot

As per initial reports, one fire-fighter has been injured.

Earlier Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Western Railway carried out slum demolition near Bandra station.

Harbour Line trains services both up and down have been temporarily closed for safety purposes.

Fire near Bandra station. Pic/Ashish Rane

More details awaited...

