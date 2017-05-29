Mumbai firm narrowly escapes losing Rs 5 lakh to online scamster



Representational picture

An unidentified online fraudster pretended to be the Managing Director (MD) of a Central Mumbai-based firm, and try to dupe one of the firm's employees into transferring Rs 5 lakh into the account of another 'company'. The employee in question however got to know about the falsehood, when the actual MD of the company called him back and made him stop the transfer in time.

According to Indian Express, police suspect this to be a Man in the Middle (MIM) fraud. Cops say that on May 18, the accused sent an e-mail to the accounts manager of the firm, under the guise of the MD. The manager, Dilip Golwala (58), who was aware that the MD had gone to the United States, didn't suspect anything at first. The 'MD' then proceeded to initiate an urgent RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) transaction of Rs 5 lakh in the name of one Uniq enterprises by the end of the day.

After making the transfer, Golawala then mailed back the real MD about the transaction. However, on an interesting note, he possessed two email of the MDs, on which one police suspect was hacked while the other wasn't. When the MD received the mail in the account, which wasn't compromised, he was quick to call Golawala and made him cancel the transaction after realising it to be fraud.

Sensing the account must be act, a case was filed with the NM Joshi Marg Police, who have begun investigations.