Mumbai firm's ex-employee steals products worth Rs 2.5 lakh, bike; held

A 23-year-old youth, who previously worked at a a supply and logistics company, has been arrested for apparently stealing a bag with 43 products worth Rs 2.5 lakh and a bike from the firm's delivery boy.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the accused Vinay Kumar Virendra Prashad, stole the bag from Nitin Lad, 29, who is employed as a delivery boy in the firm. The latter informed his bosses regarding the theft after which a complaint was registered with the Vile Parle police, after which the former was nabbed.

The incident took place on January 17. Lad, who was entrusted with 45 products for delivery, which were items purchased online by customers. According to police sources, Prashad committed the crime, when Lad was delivering a parcel to a customer in the Agarbatti building near Prarthana Samaj. He immediately picked up the bag containing valuable items like iPhones and fled the spot on the bike.

Unfortunately for Prashad, his action was caught on CCTV, which enabled the police to nab him at his Kurla residence. He was identified after cops showed his picture to his former co-workers af the firm, who recognised him. The stolen booty was recovered after his confession.