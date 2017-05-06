Mumbai free WiFi hotspots used by 30,000 people to watch porn

Statistics from Maharashtra state information technology have revealed that around 10 per cent of three lakh that is around 30,000 people check porn websites at Mumbai’s free WiFi hotspots.

Ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections the Maharashtra government in January launched 'MumbaiWifi' facility in Mumbai with aim to empower people digitally. "Happy to dedicate Phase 1 of MumbaiWifi. From this instance, 500 Wifi hotspots go live across various locations in Mumbai," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had then tweeted.

During the trial period from January 2 to 8, Fadnavis said about 23,000 users across the city signed up and downloaded more than 2 Terabyte (TB) data.

Mumbai had became the first city in India with WiFi connectivity.

Authorities told a national daily that it's impossible to stop this as whenever porn sites are blocked, they just come up again with new domain names.

VK Gautam, principal secretary, state IT department told Hindustan Times, "This is a game of cat and mouse, where we block such websites and they keep coming up using different domain names. No one can stop them. It is a continuous process, which will go on forever."

The department till now has blocked 38 websites on suspicion and the list was sent to the Centre's department of telecommunications (DoT).

Prominent places where the facility is now available include the office of the Commissioner of Police, Vidhan Bhawan, Kalanagar in Bandra, Bombay High Court and many places in the eastern and western suburbs.