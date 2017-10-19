The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Thursday said that the 32-year-old son of a Mumbai underworld gangster who was found dead on railway tracks near Sewri railway station was drunk when he was hit by a train.



The man identified as Gitesh who is a resident of Virar and owned few shops in Lower Parel. He was found on railway tracks around 10.30 am on October 3. The GRP is now investigating whether it was a suicide or an accidental death.

He was the son of a leader of Golden Gang Chandrakant Khopade which operated out of Sun Mill compound at Lower Parel when underworld gangs were at the peak in Mumbai.

Chandrakant Khopade gang was known to protect other underworld dons such as Haji Mastan and Varadarajan Mudaliyar.

IB Sarode, a senior inspector of Wadala GRP, said Gitesh had consumed a lot of alcohol and was crossing the tracks when a train hit him.

According to Gitesh's friend, he was drinking alcohol with him and had left to buy more alcohol nut he allegedly did not return.

IB Sarode told Hindustan Times, "Based on the way the body was found, it is now clear that it was an accident. In a suicide case, the body is usually found on the side of the tracks."

