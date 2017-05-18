Mumbai gets four new cyber cells



Representational Image

The city police have got their much-awaited approval from the state government on its proposal to have four more dedicated cyber cells, to tackle the menace of rapidly increasing cyber crime cases.

These cyber cells (which will function under the Crime Branch and probe cyber crime in the four regions) are likely to be converted into four cyber police stations soon. With this move, the city police will be the first in the country to have a full-fledged Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) comprising five separate police stations, an IPS officer said.

The approval has also cleared the path for the creation of 186 new posts. A cyber crime case has to be investigated by an officer not below the rank of Inspector of police.

"We have also sent a proposal to the government requesting them to give their approval to convert these cyber cells into police stations, which will enable them to register FIRs and give them more investigating powers. The idea behind this is to decentralise the work and form a Cyber Crime Wing (CCW)," said Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) KMM Prasanna.

A training centre with the capacity to train 100 policemen in tackling cyber crime will also be built. A total of Rs 14.59 crore has been approved to form the cyber cells and training centre.