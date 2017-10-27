The accident happened when an emergency flag was shown to the driver by maintenance workers after a rod got stuck on the tracks, a Konkan Railway spokesperson said.



Engine of Ernakulam-LTT Duronto Express derails between Sawantwadi Road and Zarap stations on the Konkan Railway, in Sawantwadi. Pic/PTI

The engine of the Goa-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed in Mumbai on Thursday after the emergency brake was applied, a railways official said. There were no casualties from the accident.

"Accordingly, the driver applied the emergency brakes to stop the train and the engine got derailed. All other coaches were safe and there are no casualties," the spokesperson added.

Work to put the engine back on the tracks and repair the railway track was taken up on a war-footing and completed within four hours, allowing normal operations to resume by 7 pm.

At least five long-distance trains, mostly serving the Goa-Mumbai sector were delayed by two to six hours in both directions.