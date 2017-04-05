Mumbai heroes who nabbed 1993 blasts accused get reward after 9-year-fight

Team of 21 that nabbed 1993 blasts accused -- the man had smuggled RDX, and AK-56s into Mumbai -- fights CBI apathy and seniors' nonchalance for nigh years before getting their due
Nine years. That's how long constables Dilip Shinde and Jaydev Jadhav fought to claim the prize money announced by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after they nabbed a 1993 blasts accused. Demand drafts of the prize money meant for 21 people on the team that managed the feat have finally reached the commissionarate after nine years, but, the top brass of the Mumbai police are yet to congratulate or hand over the amount ceremonially.
Heroes of the operation have claimed the money like it was a normal administrative affair. This, however, may be the first time that constables, considered the last man in khaki in the force, were given a large share of a prize.
It was a constable from the protection branch, Mumbai Police, who first got a tip-off regarding a 1993 blast accused residing in Nalasopara. Jaydev Jadhav told constable Dilip Shinde, then attached to Nirmal Nagar police station. “We both kept a watch on Karimullah Khan alias KK for three months. We forwarded the information to our superiors. A team of 21 was formed, which nabbed KK on August 21, 2008.
The CBI announced a prize money of R5 lakh for the team but there was no sign of the amount reaching them. “We were surprised that there was no reply or correspondence from the CBI to our queries. But the Mumbai Police was not going to let of this prestigious prize so easily. For years, we wrote to the CBI asking about the status,” said Shinde.
“I decided it was time to use the RTI Act. I followed up with senior officers... Years passed. Several from the team thought we had lost our chance, but I was confident,” Shinde said.
The Mumbai Police was party to the apathy. For almost a year, no follow-up was done by the administrative department. Finally, in February 2017, Shinde got information that the prize was going to be issued to the commissionerate.
“There was no official call, although the seniors knew this was a prestigious award and the team had fought hard to nab KK. We went to the commissionerate and took our DDs as if receiving a compensation cheque. It was disheartening,” said a team member.
>> Jaydev Jadhav, constable: R50,000
>> Dilip Shinde, constable: R50,000
>> Ashok Durafe, ACP: R30,000
>> Ansar Pirzade, senior inspector: R35,000
>> S R Govekar, inspector: R35,000
>> R B Badgujar, inspector: R35,000
>> P P Kadam, inspector: R35,000
>> Pandhrinath Whaval, assistant inspector: R35,000
>> Ms R S Nemalkar, assistant police inspector: R35,000
>> A B Shinde, assistant police sub-inspector: R15,000
>> D S Sathe, assistant police sub-inspector: R15,000
>> R V Indulkar, B K Chavhan, R K Nikam, A S Salaskar, N B Sawant, U V Shirsat, constables: R15,000 each
>> R H Kamble, K R Jape, B D Kamble, B S Chaudhri, constables: R10,000
Jaydev Jadhav,
Then constable with the Protection Branch
'It's not about money, it's about recognition. We worked for months to catch the accused, when other agencies didn't have a clue about KK's whereabouts. We nabbed him, that too from another commissionerate. We deserve better treatment'
Dilip Shinde,
then constable with the Nirmal Nagar police station
'We fought for the prize when in fact, the administration should have done it. But, we are happy it has finally arrived. Now, we hope CP sir to take cognisance of the feat'
Ashok Durafe,
then assistant commissioner of police
'I retired four years ago. During my tenure, there were many instances when I was referred for an award, but it never came. As police officers, we know this is a thankless job. Thanks to the team, I finally saw my reward'
