Mumbai: High priest of Udvada fire temple goes against Parsi community, backs Metro III plan

The battle to save the Wadiaji Fire Temple on JSS Road - a Metro III tunnel will pass right under it - has divided not just the Parsi community, but also its high priests. They are unhappy with Khurshed Dastoor, the high priest of the Udvada fire temple, who no longer objects to the project after his visit to the Metro office on October 28.



Khurshed Dastoor, high priest of the Udvada fire temple

Udvada high priest Khurshed's visit to the office of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) came just a week after two priests wrote to the Prime Minister to ask that Metro III be rerouted. The Parsi community is heavily opposed to Metro III's current alignment, as they fear that its tunnel will pass right under the under the sanctum sanctorum of the Wadiaji Fire Temple, thereby desecrating the holy fire.



The Wadia Atash Behram houses the highest grade of holy fire, which the Parsis fear will be desecrated by the Metro tunnel

'Not a paani ka pipe'

However, after his meeting with the Metro III project director, Khurshed stated that he was satisfied with their assurances that the construction would not harm the temple.

This has gone down well with the community. A slightly miffed Khurshed reacted to their dissatisfaction: "Because of your (the community and priests') carelessness and laziness, you are trying to put the blame on me, since I am satisfied with the Metro III explanation. Nobody took any objection or interest in it since 2015, and now, suddenly, when everything is done, people are objecting to it. It is not a paani ka pipeline that you can just turn around. I have studied everything and that is why I am satisfied with the explanation. I am a very pragmatic person and know that my conscience is clear."

Also read: Parsi priests want Prime Minister to help realign Metro III to protect Wadia fire temple

'No damage to temple'

Khurshed said he had visited the MMRC office out of concern for the temple. "They showed me films and documents for hours, and reassured me that the tunnel will be passing under the washing area of the temple, and not the sacred sanctorum," he said. "It is in no way touching the main Aatash Behram area. The authorities also assured me that there would be no structural damage to either of the temples, and that they would be placing a meter outside on the road to monitor the vibration from the construction work."

There is also the fear that the construction will damage the historical Bhikha Behram well nearby. However, according to Khurshed, "The water table of the well is 16 feet deep, and the soil level on the road is 20 feet. The water has already been damaged because of the construction of a building at the end of the lane, making the water impotable. MMRC will be using very sophisticated technology, as far as making the tunnel is concerned."

Finally, he added: "Don't put your blame and carelessness on me and make me a scapegoat; you all were sleeping for so long. Now, just because I visited the MMRC office and am satisfied with their explanation, you all are making assumptions and presumptions about me. I was simply satisfied with the explanation - the trustees had already given them the go-ahead."

Also view - Photos: 10 of the world's heaviest people and their drastic weight loss



