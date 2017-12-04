Mumbai hit with rains as Cyclone Ockhi nears

Moderate showers are expected to continue for the next day or two, resulting in a possible drop of the city's temperatures

Mumbai has been hit with a fresh bout of rains as Cyclone Ockhi drew close. Southern and western parts of the city witnessed a heavy downpour on Monday evening. As the Cyclone moves northwards, Mumbai and parts of Gujarat have been put on a high alert.

Cyclone Ockhi nears Mumbai

The rainfall comes after a dry spell of over a month after the monsoon season ended. Moderate showers are expected to continue for the next day or two, resulting in a possible drop of the city's temperatures. The Cyclone is currently situated 670 km south-west of Mumbai and more than 800km South of Gujarat.

According to weather reports, strong surface winds are expected to blow over the region, reaching speeds of up to 40-60 kmph. With the disastrous effects left behind by the cyclone on the coastal regions of Southern India, fisherman along the western coastline have been advised to remain cautious.

In an earlier statement, the Indian Meteorological Department had stated, “The very severe cyclonic storm ‘OCKHI’ over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea moved further north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of 03 rd December, 2017 over east-central Arabian Sea near Latitude 13.5º N and Longitude 68.5º E, about 530 km west-northwest of Amini Divi, 770 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 970 km south-southwest of Surat. It is very likely to move nearly northwards during next 6 hours and then recurve north-northeastwards towards south Gujarat and adjoining north Maharashtra coasts.”

The unseasonal rains have received mixed receptions from Mumbaikars. Many people took to social media to express their surprise.

Wow! Its raining in December. What is happening ðÂÂ² #MumbaiRains #Mumbai — Siddharth Mahadevan (@sid_mahadevan) December 4, 2017

Mumbai and Rains have a different level of relationship like Ross and RachelðÂÂª #MumbaiRains — Dhruta Vyas (@DhrutaVyas) December 4, 2017

#MumbaiRains in December are just about illogical as the rest of the things that happen in India ðÂ¤£@heathergupta ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ — Adrine D'mello (@mooziek) December 4, 2017

While the city could witness heavy storms, the passing Cyclone is expected to cross the Gujarat coast on December 5. Thus far, Cyclone Ockhi has claimed 19 lives along the coastal lines of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep. While the cyclone is being closely monitored by central government agencies, there has been no move initiated to declare it a national disaster.





